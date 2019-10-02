Phaidon Partners with OpenTable to Bring its Popular Books to Life

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Phaidon, leading publisher of the creative arts, today announced that it has partnered with OpenTable , the world's leading provider of online restaurant reservations to bring two books to life - Where Chefs Eat: A Guide to Chefs' Favorite Restaurants and the forthcoming Signature Dishes That Matter. The multi-faceted partnership includes a digital experience and an in-restaurant dinner series.

Where Chefs Eat Online Experience

Who better to recommend a restaurant than a chef? Inspired by Phaidon's bestselling guide, Where Chefs Eat ($35 USD), diners will now be able to reserve tables and dine at restaurants selected by the world's best chefs on 4 continents, across 8 countries and 26 cities only on OpenTable. Where Chefs Eat is the true insider's guide to the best places to eat around the world, from breakfast spots to high-end restaurants. The 352 restaurant guide includes favorites from Tokyo to Los Angeles, Mexico City to Berlin, and New York to Hong Kong, and is now fully accessible on OpenTable. To experience the guide, read reviews and tips, and book your next dining experience, visit: https://www.opentable.com/lists/where-chefs-eat .

The Signature Dishes Dinner Series

On October 23 Phaidon will publish Signature Dishes That Matter ($59.95 USD), a global celebration of restaurant dishes that have defined the course of culinary history, told through the most iconic dishes from the past 300 years. The landmark cookbook features over 240 dishes and nearly 200 recipes, making it a fascinating cultural history of dining out. Short texts provide the origin stories on dishes like Peach Melba, Pizza Margherita, Caesar Salad, and Black Cod with Miso.

Phaidon and OpenTable are partnering with restaurants across the United States to offer diners an opportunity to taste signature dishes prepared by the leading chefs in the country. The four-city dinner series will take place this fall in tandem with the publication of Signature Dishes That Matter. Each dinner will feature a menu inspired by Signature Dishes That Matter; diners will leave the restaurant with a copy of the book. Tickets are priced between $115–$175 and are on sale today.

Participating restaurants include:

Monday, October 21

DB Bistro, New York, NY

Chef Daniel Boulud will prepare a three-course dinner at his contemporary French restaurant.

$175 including a beverage selection

Link

Monday, October 28

Boka, Chicago, IL

Chef's Lee Wolen and Nina Compton will prepare a five-course dinner at the seasonal American restaurant.

$160 plus $45 optional beverage pairing

Link

Tuesday, November 5

Compére Lapin, New Orleans, LA

Chef Nina Compton will prepare a four-course dinner at her Caribbean and New Orleans inspired eatery.

$150

Link

Wednesday, November 13

Zuni Café, San Francisco, CA

Chef Gilbert Pilgram will prepare a three-course dinner at this California inspired restaurant.

$115 beverages not included

Link

More information, including pricing and available seating times, is available now at www.opentable.com/signaturedishes.

About Phaidon

Phaidon is the premier global publisher of the creative arts with over 1,500 titles in print. We work with the world's most influential artists, chefs, writers and thinkers to produce innovative books on art, photography, design, architecture, fashion, food and travel, and illustrated books for children. Phaidon is headquartered in London and New York City.

About OpenTable

OpenTable , part of Booking Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG ), is the world's leading provider of online restaurant reservations, with more than 52,000 restaurants globally using its software to seat over 128 million diners monthly. OpenTable helps diners discover and book the perfect table and helps restaurants deliver personalized hospitality to grow their business.

