Pharma Just Got Its Workday Moment: Doceree's Daily Command Defines a New $30 Billion Software Category

The system of work for pharmaceutical brand teams — co-built by 75 senior industry operators and unveiled May 7 — establishes a category that has, until now, had no name and no incumbent.

SHORT HILLS, N.J., May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Every category-defining enterprise software company in the past three decades was built on the same insight: identify a function whose daily work spans a fragmented stack of point tools, then build the single product where that work actually happens. Salesforce did it for sales in 1999. Workday did it for HR in 2005. GitHub did it for engineering in 2008. Figma did it for design in 2016.

Doceree Introduces Daily Command — The System of Work for Pharma Brand Teams, Co-Built by 75 of the Industry's Most Senior Operators

Pharma marketing — a function that, by Doceree's analysis, sits on a global software-and-services spend of more than $30 billion annually — has never had its category-defining product. Until now.

On May 7, 2026, at the inaugural Doceree Health Decode: The Makers Summit 2026 in New York, Doceree — the world's first AI-powered operating system for healthcare marketing — unveiled Daily Command, the system of work for pharmaceutical brand, marketing, and commercial teams. The product was co-built over the past quarter by 75 of the most senior brand and agency operators in the industry, drawn from Sanofi, Merck, Bristol Myers Squibb, Eli Lilly, Avalere Health, Deerfield, Havas Media, Omnicom Health Group, Real Chemistry, EVERSANA, Klick Health, Ogilvy Health, and others.

Why this is a category, not a product

There is no incumbent for what Daily Command does. There is no Gartner Magic Quadrant for it. There is no analyst category code. The closest analogies are not adjacent — they are precedent.

"Sales got Salesforce. Engineering got GitHub. Design got Figma. HR got Workday. Pharma brand teams — running the largest marketing P&Ls in any industry on earth — got a folder of bookmarks and an inbox full of agency decks. Daily Command is the brand team's Workday. We didn't build it to compete with the tools brand teams use. We built it to make most of them unnecessary."

— Harshit Jain, MD, Founder & Global CEO, Doceree

The comp set Daily Command establishes — system-of-work platforms for high-value enterprise functions — currently includes four public companies with a combined market capitalization above $400 billion. None of them serves pharma.

The market

By Doceree's analysis, pharmaceutical brand, marketing, and commercial teams worldwide spend more than $30 billion annually across the fragmented software stack Daily Command is designed to consolidate — point tools for market research, HCP targeting, media planning, measurement, MLR workflow, CRM, competitive intelligence, and agency project management. The category Doceree is creating addresses, conservatively, the top quartile of that spend over the next five years.

This is the largest unaddressed software market in life sciences.

Why this could not have been built before

Daily Command rests on three foundations that did not exist five years ago:

A clinical-intent data layer. Daily Command runs on Doceree's Clinical Intent Suite — the only infrastructure in the industry that captures prescribing-decision signals at the point of care, across millions of HCP interactions. Eight years and direct EHR integrations to build. No competitor has it.

Agentic AI. Daily Command's modules are not features; they are agents that run brand-team workflows end to end and return decisions, not dashboards. This was not technically possible before 2024.

Pharma-grade governance. MLR, HIPAA, and GDPR are built into the substrate. This is the moat that prevents horizontal AI platforms from entering the market and prevents point tools from expanding into it.

Validation

"Every category-defining software company in enterprise has been built on the same insight: own the surface where the work actually happens. In pharma marketing, and especially in full-service agencies like Deerfield, that surface has never existed. Daily Command is the most credible attempt I have seen at building it — grounded in real clinical data, designed by the operators who do the work, and architected as an open ecosystem rather than a closed AI stack."

— Bill Veltre, Chief Media Officer, Deerfield

"Daily Command is the first product I've seen that takes the brand team's workflow problem seriously and rebuilds it from the ground up."

— Amar Urhekar, Chief Executive Officer, Avalere Health

What happens next

Daily Command is officially unveiled on May 7, 2026, with its 75 Makers publicly named. In June, it enters closed beta with five flagship manufacturer and agency partners, including Avalere Health. The full industry release follows on July 14, alongside the announcement of Daily Command Marketplace launch partners.

About Doceree

Doceree is the world's first AI-powered operating system for healthcare marketing. We believe the role of AI is to bring richer context to every HCP interaction. Hence, our patented AI understands multiple layers of context to enhance every HCP interaction in a privacy-compliant manner, delivering measurably better outcomes every time. In just five years, we have emerged as leaders in AI-powered, hyper-personalized healthcare messaging — redefining HCP engagement with more powerful context and more powerful outcomes.

To know more, visit www.doceree.ai

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SOURCE Doceree