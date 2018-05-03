Pharmaceutical Patent Litigation Increases Nearly 30 Percent in 2017: Lex Machina Releases Fourth Hatch-Waxman/ANDA Litigation Report

Among the report's key findings is that district court ANDA case filings have rebounded nearly 30% over last year, from 324 cases in 2016 to 417 cases in 2017, but remain slightly below the 2015 record high of 475 cases.

The District of Delaware (D. Del.) and the District of New Jersey (D.N.J.) remained the top two venues for ANDA cases. While new case filings in D.N.J. were flat in 2017 (111 cases, down from 112 in 2016), D. Del. filings surged 60%, from 151 cases in 2016 to 241 cases in 2017. The next leading venue, the Eastern District of Virginia, saw a dramatic reduction in new case filings, from 17 cases in 2016 to two cases in 2017 – a decline of more than 90%.

In Delaware, the 2017 retirement of Judge Sue Robinson and the fall 2018 planned retirement of Judge Gregory Sleet, both of whom took senior status in 2017, leaves only two non-senior members – Judges Leonard Stark and Richard Andrews – to handle all cases. Despite the shifts on the Delaware bench and a greater proportion of ANDA cases, the median time to trial in D.Del. (731 days) was faster than that of D.N.J. (795 days). However, ANDA cases tried during 2016-2017 reached termination faster in D.N.J. (271 days) than in D.Del. (484 days).

The Hatch-Waxman/ANDA Report draws on a combination of litigation data from the Lex Machina's Legal Analytics platform and Orange Book data published by the FDA on ANDA applications and related patents. Together with traditional research and intuition gained from experience, the report's insights can provide litigators with a distinct advantage over their competition.

Other facts and report findings:

In combined 2016/2017 cases, the most litigated drugs were Tecfidera (32 cases), followed by Eliquis (26 cases), and Sensipar (22 cases).

The top five plaintiffs in combined 2016/2017 ANDA cases include Eli Lilly (42 cases), Pfizer (42 cases), Sanofi-Aventis (35 cases), Allergan (32 cases) and Bristol-Myers Squibb (32 cases).

The top five defendants in combined 2016/2017 ANDA cases include Teva Pharmaceuticals USA and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (73 and 45 cases respectively), Mylan Pharmaceuticals (46 cases), Apotex (44 cases) and Aurobindo Pharma USA (40 cases).

and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (73 and 45 cases respectively), Mylan Pharmaceuticals (46 cases), Apotex (44 cases) and Aurobindo Pharma (40 cases). Only six ANDA cases terminated in 2016 or 2017 resulted in damages, including one case with patent damages in 2016 ( Brigham and Women's Hospital, Inc. et al v. Perrigo Company et al. for more than $10.2 million ).

for more than ). For ANDA cases terminated in 2016 and 2017, the majority were the result of a likely settlement (50% or 417 cases) or procedural resolution (18% or 155 cases). Claimants won their cases more often than claim defendants (25% or 208 cases vs. 7% or 62 cases, respectively). In such cases, consent judgment was the most prevalent case resolution for both claimants and claim defendants (18% and 3% respectively), followed by trial (6% and 2%, respectively).

The median time to a Markman hearing was 468 days from the case filing date.

In 2016/2017, 246 PTAB trials challenging 235 Orange Book patents were completed, with 151 trials resulting in a patent owner win, 42 resulting in a petitioner win and one resulting in a partial win with mixed claim findings, and the remaining 52 cases were merged into other trials.

