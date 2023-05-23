Pharmacy Automation Devices Market Worth $11.6 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global pharmacy automation devices market size is expected to reach USD 11.6 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 9.9%, based on a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. This growth can be attributed to the rising adoption of pharmacy automation devices, such as automated dispensing systems, packaging systems, and storage and retrieval systems for pharmaceutical purposes. Pharmacy automation has increased the efficiency and productivity of pharmacies as well as improved patient safety. It reduces the time required for counting, filling, packaging, and labeling of patient prescriptions.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

In 2022, the medication dispensing segment dominated the market in 2022. Medication dispensing systems are often used to distribute medication, which helps to decrease mistakes and improve how fast and accurate the process is. These advantages of medication dispensing devices are increasing their use, leading to growth in the market.

The automated medication compounding systems segment is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period. This can be attributed to growing adoption of personalized medication for chemotherapy and rising demand to minimize medication errors are boosting the adoption of automated medication compounding systems among end users.

The retail pharmacy segment held the largest revenue share of market in 2022. The segment is being driven by the rise in the number of independent and chain pharmacies, and the presence of prescription drugs in supermarkets and large retailers in countries like the U.S. and UK.

The North America region dominated the market in 2022. Technological advancements in medication management in hospitals and pharmacies are expected to drive the demand for pharmacy automation devices to the market in the region.

region dominated the market in 2022. Technological advancements in medication management in hospitals and pharmacies are expected to drive the demand for pharmacy automation devices to the market in the region. The presence of large number of key players such BD, Omnicell, Baxter , AmerisourceBergen, and Cerner. Majority of the global pharmacy automation companies such as BD and Baxter generated more than 50% of sales revenue from the developed countries such as, the U.S

, AmerisourceBergen, and Cerner. Majority of the global pharmacy automation companies such as BD and generated more than 50% of sales revenue from the developed countries such as, the U.S In July 2022 , BD acquired Parata Systems, LLC, to entire the pharmacy automation market

Read 161 page full market research report, "Pharmacy Automation Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Medication Dispensing Systems, Automated Medication Compounding Systems), By End-use (Outpatient Pharmacies), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Pharmacy Automation Devices Market Growth & Trends

In addition, according to a report published by Omnicell Inc., 75% of the pharmacist's time is spent on nonclinical operations, such as order review & verification (41%), drug distribution (19%), administrative management (8%), education & other (7%), and clinical (25%). Through automation, pharmacists can spend more time on patient care. Moreover, it helps to prevent product contamination and errors, thereby reducing the risk of liabilities and increasing patient safety.

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the market. Many pharmacy automation players witnessed a decline in revenue from the second quarter of 2020 owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. For instance, Omnicell Inc. witnessed a decline in its revenue by -0.13% in the second quarter of 2020. However, the pandemic has exposed gaps and challenges across the pharmacy supply chain, making more sophisticated automation and intelligence capabilities critical to effectively manage medications in the post-COVID world.

Pharmacy Automation Devices Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global pharmacy automation devices market based on product, end-use, and region:

Pharmacy Automation Devices Market - Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Medication Dispensing Systems

Robots/Robotic Automated Dispensing Systems



Carousels



Automated Dispensing Cabinets

Packaging And Labeling Systems

Storage And Retrieval Systems

Automated Medication Compounding Systems

Tabletop Tablet Counters

Pharmacy Automation Devices Market - End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Retail Pharmacy

Inpatient Pharmacies

Outpatient Pharmacies

Pharmacy Benefit Management Organizations and Mail-Order Pharmacies

Pharmacy Automation Devices Market - Region Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

UK



Germany



France



Italy



Spain



Russia



Austria



Switzerland



Denmark



Sweden



Norway



Belgium



Netherlands

Asia Pacific

Japan



China



India



Australia



Singapore



South Korea



Thailand



Hong Kong

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Qatar

List of Key Players in the Pharmacy Automation Devices Market

Amerisource Bergen Corporation

Accu-Chart Plus Healthcare Systems, Inc.

Omnicell, Inc.

McKesson Corporation

Pearson Medical Technologies

Baxter

Talyst, LLC (Swisslog Healthcare)

Scriptpro LLC

Fulcrum Pharmacy Management, Inc.

Health Robotics S.R.L.

Medacist Solutions Group, LLC

Aesynt, Inc

Pyxis Corporation (Becton Dickinson And Company)

Kirby Lester (Acquired By Capsa Healthcare)

(Acquired By Capsa Healthcare) Cerner Oracle

Forhealth Technologies (Baxter International Inc.)

iA

ARxIUM

Touchpoint Medical

Deenova S.R.L

Parata Systems, LLC (Becton Dickinson And Company)

Swisslog Healthcare

Yuyama Co. Ltd/Yuyama MFG Co. Ltd

CareFusion (Becton Dickinson And Company)

