PharmaForce International: Leading EU5 Oncology Companies Adopt New Commercial Trends During the Time of COVID-19

READING, Pa., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PharmaForce International (PFI) recently completed a 2020 report that benchmarks the leading oncology sales and marketing organizations in France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom.

Joyce Wedemeyer, Director of Sales and Marketing at PFI, stated "The report captures various commercial trends in the leading oncology market which allows for companies to benchmark their deployment against competitors. We have also uncovered noteworthy findings surrounding the profiled companies' responses to the current pandemic."

As pharma companies consider how to operate during this unpredictable time, many of the profiled companies are in transitional phases. Between the months of March and June, companies profiled in the France report halted any type of field promotions. Some of the oncology franchises have even postponed all reorganizational changes or restructuring planned out for this year.

In Germany, the oncology franchises did not incur the same number of personnel reductions/layoffs as other therapy areas. However, the stability of the market is still uncertain. There has also been a delay in the national approval and launches of many oncology products.

"At this time, communication efforts operate mostly through various digital platforms. There are few physician visits, as they now function via telephone, web calls, or video calls. In Italy, even internal communications with personnel, such as product specialists, have been made through web calls," says Wedemeyer.

In addition to changes in the market due to COVID-19, the 2020 Europe oncology report provides many deliverables surrounding the oncology marketplace. Other insights include:

The partnering of companies to test combinations of their respective PD-L1 drugs for new indications

The rise in approvals and development of CAR-T cell therapies, and New business units being created in Italy specifically to promote these products

specifically to promote these products Oncology research funding in the UK has increased two to three times more than other therapy areas

Along with the five major European countries, the oncology benchmarking report is also available in the United States (https://bit.ly/3l3rhPV) and Japan (https://bit.ly/30lXNoM).

For more information on the reports mentioned above, please contact Joyce Wedemeyer at [email protected] or by phone at 610-370-2906.

