PharmaForce International: Leading US Oncology Companies Modify Their Field Sales Metrics to Accommodate the Changing Market

READING, Pa., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PharmaForce International (PFI) recently published a benchmarking report that profiles over forty of the leading Oncology Sales and Marketing organizations in the United States. The report covers various commercial trends within the ever-changing Oncology market and depicts many note-worthy adjustments that these leading companies have made to their commercial approaches within the past year. Implementing new methods is a key approach that some companies took in response to the pandemic.

The COVID-19 pandemic noticeably disrupted the ability of field personnel to interact with the HCPs. Not only was the daily call volume impacted, but also the way in which Sales Reps interacted with HCPs was modified as well. While some companies were more conservative than others and asked the Reps to stay 100% virtual for the entire duration of 2020 into Q1 2021, others modified their metrics and quotas to accommodate the change in selling environment. The increased utilization of virtual platforms has led to an overall increase in awareness of these tools, but by no means stand to fully replace traditional in-person selling.