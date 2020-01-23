PharmaForce International: New Product Launches and Additional Indication Approvals Lead to an Increase in Immunology Personnel

READING, Pa., Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PharmaForce International (PFI) recently completed a study that benchmarks the leading Immunology sales and marketing organizations in the United States. The report focuses on key companies with products competing across the Dermatology, Rheumatology, and Gastroenterology markets throughout 2019. Since the previous Immunology report published by PFI in 2018, the profiled companies have experienced a 25 percent increase in the total number of commercial operations personnel that are dedicated to Immunology. This includes various roles such as sales, marketing, field medical, market access, field reimbursement, and upper-level management.

Additional profiled company trends since the 2018 report include:

The overall sales force sizes dedicated to promoting these Immunology products have increased by 18 percent

Personnel deployed in field medical roles have increased by 4 percent

Medical Science Liaisons alone have increased by 7 percent

Field reimbursement personnel have increased by 52 percent

Three new products have been launched

Eight new Immunology indications have been approved by the FDA

Joyce Wedemeyer, Director of Marketing and Sales at PharmaForce International, says that this increase in personnel is due to new product launches and additional indication approvals for existing products.

"The majority of these profiled companies have expanded their dedicated Immunology personnel in the anticipation of launching new products into the market or having additional indications approved. These expansions are strategic approaches to ensure better positioning versus the competitive products," says Wedemeyer.

PFI plans to further the focus on Immunology benchmarking in 2020. The United States Immunology report will be updated again, as well as a report on the five major EU countries. Both studies are expected to be completed and available to clients by December.

For more information on the reports mentioned above, please contact Joyce Wedemeyer at Joyce.Wedemeyer@strategicreports.com or by phone at 610-370-2906.

PharmaForce International (PFI) is a competitive intelligence firm with over two decades of experience in the pharmaceutical and biotech industries. PFI has become the market leader in commercial operations benchmarking and competitive intelligence.

