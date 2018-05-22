PharmaForce International: Research Indicates Increased Presence of Field Nurse Educators in the Oncology/Hematology Space

Joyce Wedemeyer, Director of Marketing and Sales at PharmaForce International, says many companies are realizing the advantages of deploying a scientific liaison such as a Nurse Educator to assist with product utilization.

"Companies realize that there is a huge advantage when deploying Nurse Educators because not only does it allow patients to learn how to properly take their medication, but also ensures product features and benefits are being communicated in a peer-to-peer format with key nursing personnel." Wedemeyer said.

"This is a growing trend we have been noticing in the oncology space," said Colton Dunkle, Marketing and Sales Coordinator. "We have been monitoring the oncology commercial landscape for over 15 years, and have witnessed many concurring trends. Pharmaceutical companies are constantly seeking to identify new and effective ways to bring exposure to their product, especially in a specialized therapeutic area like oncology."

Additional industry trends captured in the report include insight specific to:

Expanded roles for Key Account Managers

CAR-T therapy product launches

Newly deployed field-based Marketing Managers

Diagnostic Genetic Testing teams leveraged by pharmaceutical companies

Emerging biosimilar competitors

Newly deployed Thought Leader Teams to engage Key Opinion Leaders

