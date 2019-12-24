PharmaForce International: Unique Sales Force Trends in the EU5 Biosimilar Market

READING, Pa., Dec. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PharmaForce International recently released two separate reports that focus on the benchmarking of biosimilar sales and marketing organizations in France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom. One report profiles Oncology biosimilars, while the other report profiles Immunology biosimilars. These studies find there are different tactics and unique sales force trends across the countries and therapeutic areas in order to better prepare for a challenging market.

One mutual trend found within both reports is the biosimilar sales force sizing compared to conventional sales forces. Companies profiled in Germany, Spain, and the United Kingdom are found to have rather smaller sales forces promoting biosimilar drugs than conventional products. Furthermore, Spain saw a 56 percent decrease in Immunology biosimilar sales forces that were promoting the same products previously.

Countries such as the United Kingdom and France deploy biosimilar personnel with multiple roles. Some companies in France deploy personnel with threefold functions of promotion, commercial activities, and market access duties. While in the United Kingdom, some companies deploy biosimilar account specialists that carry out a dual role of market access and sales.

More unique approaches include the promotional efforts of these sales forces. In France, select companies have decided not to invest in and/or promote indications with small patient populations. While in Italy, some companies have found that due to the tender process, having a sales force dedicated to just biosimilars has become less cost effective if a biosimilar does not win regional tender. Therefore, they are increasingly adding other products into the promotional mix with biosimilar products.

