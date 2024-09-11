PharmaScroll Concludes PAES 2024: A Breakthrough Summit on AI Innovations in Pharmaceuticals

HYDERABAD, India, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PharmaScroll, a renowned pharma market research and business analytics company, proudly announces the successful conclusion of the Pharma AI Excellence Summit (PAES) 2024, held on August 1 at Hyderabad, India. The event marked a significant milestone in the pharmaceutical industry, bringing together leaders, innovators, and professionals to explore the evolving role of artificial intelligence (AI) in transforming the pharmaceutical landscape.

A Platform for Industry Collaboration and Insight

PAES 2024 drew participation from a diverse group of stakeholders, including senior executives, AI experts, researchers, and medical experts. The event's comprehensive agenda was designed to address key issues, trends, and opportunities within AI-driven solutions for the pharmaceutical sector. Through a mix of keynote presentations, and engaging panel discussions, attendees gained valuable insights into how AI is shaping the future of drug discovery, development, commercialization, and beyond.

The discussions covered a broad spectrum of topics, ranging from innovative research and real-world AI applications to the latest advancements in commercial and medical analytics. Participants explored the challenges and strategies involved in integrating AI into core pharmaceutical processes while focusing on tangible use cases that deliver enhanced outcomes.

Expert Voices Drive the Conversation

The event featured a distinguished lineup of speakers and panelists from some of the world's leading pharmaceutical companies, including Pfizer, Novartis, GSK, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Sandoz, Roche, and BMS. Their expertise and real-world experiences added immense value to the summit, offering attendees actionable insights into how AI technologies are being harnessed in the industry.

The panel discussions focused on key AI applications in the pharmaceutical industry, including using AI to support drug development and regulatory submissions, generating targeted and real-time commercial analytics, enhancing sales force strategy and analytics, and creating effective data repositories for advanced analysis. These discussions emphasized practical insights into leveraging AI for optimizing operations, improving decision-making, and driving innovation across various stages of the pharmaceutical product lifecycle.

A Successful Gathering with Far-reaching Impact

The insights provided by the expert panelists and the enthusiasm shown by all participants underline the growing significance of AI in the pharmaceutical sector. PAES 2024 has undoubtedly laid the groundwork for future collaborations and innovations.

The summit provided a unique platform for networking and building relationships that are expected to fuel continued progress in the field.

Looking Ahead

PharmaScroll extends its sincere gratitude to all the speakers and attendees who contributed to making PAES 2024 a landmark event. As AI continues to drive innovation within the pharmaceutical industry, PharmaScroll remains committed to advancing thought leadership and fostering dialogue that shapes the future of healthcare.

