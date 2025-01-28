PharmaScroll: Redefining Pharmaceutical Market Analytics and Insights

HYDERABAD, India, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PharmaScroll, a premier market research and business analytics firm, continues to set the benchmark for excellence in supporting the global life sciences and healthcare organizations. Renowned for its innovative tech-based solutions and in-depth functional expertise, PharmaScroll has become a trusted partner for businesses navigating the complexities in offering care to the patients.

"We are thrilled to reinforce our business intelligence and market research services to the market. These offerings empower our clients with data-driven decision-making through high-quality, tailored solutions. By leveraging our expertise in generating both qualitative and quantitative insights, we are committed to helping businesses stay ahead in an ever-evolving industry," said Sahil Singla, Director of PharmaScroll.

PharmaScroll's comprehensive suite of services is meticulously designed to meet the evolving needs of the pharmaceutical market. By aligning with emerging trends and challenges, the firm ensures its clients receive cutting-edge solutions that drive growth, innovation, and success in a competitive landscape.

Core Services Offered by PharmaScroll:

Business Intelligence - Solutions in Launch Excellence, Data Extraction & Dashboarding, BD&L Support, KOL Profiling, Sales Force Analytics, and Predictive Analytics to help clients make informed and strategic decisions. Social Media Analytics - Social listening through patient and physician forums for Performance & Perception Monitoring, Digital Campaign Monitoring, Digital KOL Assessments, Drug Development Support, and Pharmacovigilance, competitive assessments etc. Market Research - Insights through Qualitative & Quantitative Research, Product & Scenario Forecasting, Secondary Market Research, Disease Area Research, and Marketing & Product Strategy, enabling businesses to refine strategies and stay ahead in the market. Competitive Intelligence (CI) – Support in Primary & Secondary CI, Conference Coverage, and Clinical Data Intelligence to help businesses monitor competitors and gain valuable insights for informed decision-making. Forecasting Services - Expert Epidemiology-Based Forecasts, Patient Flow Forecasts, Hybrid Forecast models, and Scenario-Based Forecasts, offering businesses accurate predictions for strategic planning. Patient, Commercial & Brand Analytics - Help clients optimize their strategies with Patient Analytics and Commercial Strategy, enhancing brand performance and improving patient outcomes.

A Vision for Growth and Innovation

PharmaScroll is actively launching multiple Generative AI based solutions as well. The solutions offered by PharmaScroll cater to both descriptive and predictive analytics. PharmaScroll has explored multiple used cased in Generative AI space including making predictions related to brand and market related events based on historical data and their corresponding impact on drug and competition performance, optimizing performance of sales and medical representatives by providing ready insights while they are visiting a physician, enabling innovation in drug discovery by helping with target assessments, conducting drug comparator analysis and trial optimization strategies.

About PharmaScroll:

PharmaScroll is a leading market research and business analytics company dedicated to empowering the pharmaceutical industry with actionable insights and strategic support. With a team of industry experts and innovative technology, PharmaScroll delivers comprehensive market intelligence and competitive analysis, enabling clients to make informed decisions and achieve success in the global marketplace.

