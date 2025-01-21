PharmaScroll Expands AI Offerings with Self-Serve AI Chatbot for Transformative Healthcare Insights

HYDERABAD, India, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PharmaScroll, a renowned market research and business analytics company, continues to push boundaries in the AI space with the launch of its latest innovation, Self-Serve AI, a generative AI-based advanced research and analytics tool tailored to professionals in the healthcare and pharmaceutical domains. The tool is designed to provide deep, actionable insights, addressing both qualitative and quantitative insights of complex, domain-specific queries. Its versatile architecture allows seamless adaptation to backend data changes, frequent updates, and varying data set sizes. The tool supports a wide range of data types, including Sales metrics, Claims analysis, Promotional impact assessments, Customer insights, Market trends, and many more.

Self-Serve AI is an advanced tool that can seamlessly integrate with data from various sources to provide both qualitative and quantitative insights. Specifically, it taps into diverse datasets like APLD, Payer Data, Patient Forums, and Blogs, offering a comprehensive view of the healthcare ecosystem. The tool will be capable of producing visualizations with a 360-degree view.

Key Features of Self-Serve AI:

Secure Environment: Permissions are assigned based on user roles. It also guarantees that no sensitive data is exposed to external entities. Conversational AI: It is designed to engage with users in natural language, allowing them to interact with the system in human-like conversations. Scalability: It can accommodate increasing number of users and datasets, evolving based on individual and collective usage patterns, even as the user base expands. Visualization Capabilities: It is equipped to transform data into clear, graphical representations, allowing users to quickly identify trends, patterns, and key metrics. Contextual Understanding: Maintains context across multiple turns of conversations for enhanced user experience. Recommendation System: Intelligent recommendations based on user selections

"We are excited to bring Self-Serve AI to the market. It is a comprehensive, adaptable, and secure tool that helps organizations in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries leverage their data for smarter decision-making. With its ability to process both qualitative and quantitative data, its integration of diverse data sources, and its user-centric design, it is an invaluable asset for businesses looking to stay ahead in a rapidly changing industry," said Sahil Singla, Director of PharmaScroll. Self-Serve AI integrates both qualitative and quantitative data to provide comprehensive insights, empowering clients to stay ahead of market trends, optimize strategies, and foster innovation in the dynamic and rapidly evolving healthcare and pharmaceutical industries.

About PharmaScroll

PharmaScroll is a leading market research and business analytics company dedicated to empowering the pharmaceutical industry with actionable insights and strategic support. With a team of industry experts and innovative technology, PharmaScroll delivers comprehensive market intelligence and competitive analysis, enabling clients to make informed decisions and achieve success in the global marketplace.

