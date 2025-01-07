PharmaScroll Launches SocialBI: The Cutting-Edge Social Media Listening Tool for Real-Time Patient Insights

HYDERABAD, India, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PharmaScroll, a renowned market research and business analytics organization is thrilled to announce the launch of SocialBI, a comprehensive end to end social media listening tool that combines strong technological expertise and functional Pharma Market Research focus designed to deliver real-time insights into patient behaviour, disease landscape, sentiment analysis, and market trends. SocialBI is set to revolutionize how pharmaceutical companies understand and engage with their audiences.

SocialBI extracts patient and physician conversations from multiple social media channels including X (formerly known as Twitter), Reddit and various Patient forums including Mayo Clinic, Inspire, Health Unlocked, WebMD, and others. Further the tool harnesses advanced data analytics, complex NLP algorithms and Gen AI to monitor and analyze these conversations providing unparalleled insights into patient switch behavior, share of voice (SoV), drug safety & efficacy perceptions, patient journey, and overall sentiments and themes enabling pharmaceutical companies to stay closer to the patients and make data-driven decisions with precision and confidence.

Key Features of SocialBI:

Real-Time Patient Insights : Track and analyze patient behavior and trends as they happen, ensuring timely and relevant responses. Sentiment Analysis : Gain a deeper understanding of public perception and sentiment towards brands, treatments, and competitors. Share of Voice : Measure and compare your brand's presence and influence against competitors in the social media landscape. Switch Behaviour : Understand patient's switch behaviour, reason for switch and Source of Business (SoB) Efficacy & Safety Perception : Comparative efficacy and safety perceptions for market basket, side effects and unmet needs analysis Comprehensive Analytics : Access detailed reports and visualizations that provide actionable insights and strategic guidance. User-Friendly Interface : Navigate through a simple and intuitive platform designed for ease of use, even for those new to social media analytics.

"We are excited to bring SocialBI to the market. It represents a transformative tool for pharmaceutical companies aiming to leverage the potential of social media conversational data," said Sahil Singla, Director of PharmaScroll. "With SocialBI, our clients can stay ahead of trends, understand patient needs better, and enhance their strategic planning and marketing efforts."

SocialBI is tailored for pharmaceutical companies seeking to improve their market intelligence, optimize patient engagement, and gain a competitive edge. By providing a holistic view of the social media landscape, SocialBI helps companies identify opportunities, analyse unmet needs and mitigate risks effectively.

PharmaScroll is a leading market research and business analytics company dedicated to empowering the pharmaceutical industry with actionable insights and strategic support.

