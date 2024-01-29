PharmaScroll Unveils Groundbreaking Expansion of Key Opinion Leader Database: Empowering Pharmaceutical Industry with Cutting-Edge Market Insights

PharmaScroll

29 Jan, 2024, 08:00 ET

HYDERABAD, India, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PharmaScroll, a renowned market research and business analytics company, proudly announces expansion for its Key Opinion Leader (KOL) Database, TreasureTell. This groundbreaking enhancement is set to revolutionize the way pharmaceutical companies identify and engage with key opinion leaders (KOLs), enabling them to make informed decisions and drive innovation in the industry.

PharmaScroll has earned a sterling reputation as a trusted partner for the pharmaceutical sector, providing unparalleled market intelligence and strategic guidance. With the expansion of the KOL Database, the company is taking a giant leap forward in empowering clients to harness the power of influential thought leaders and gain a competitive edge in the global market.

Key Features of the Expanded KOL Database:

  1.  Unrivaled Coverage: The newly expanded database boasts an extensive network of highly regarded KOLs across diverse therapeutic areas and global regions. Pharmaceutical companies can now access a vast pool of experts to align with their specific research and business objectives.
  2. Comprehensive Profiling: PharmaScroll's commitment to providing detailed insights is evident in the comprehensive KOL profiles now available. Clients can delve into each KOL's expertise, publications, affiliations, speaking engagements, and social media presence, facilitating informed decisions for collaborations and advocacy initiatives.
  3. Real-time Updates: To thrive in the rapidly evolving pharmaceutical landscape, real-time updates are crucial. PharmaScroll ensures its clients have access to the latest information on KOL movements, research contributions, and other critical developments, keeping them at the forefront of innovation.
  4. Intuitive User Interface: PharmaScroll understands the value of a user-friendly experience. The enhanced platform offers intuitive navigation, allowing users to effortlessly filter, search, and sort through the database, optimizing their KOL selection process.

"We are thrilled to introduce the expanded KOL Database, a game-changer for the pharmaceutical industry," said Sahil Singla, Director of PharmaScroll. "This product expansion reflects our dedication to empowering our clients with the most relevant and up-to-date market insights, fostering meaningful collaborations and driving transformative advancements in healthcare."

To celebrate the product expansion, PharmaScroll is offering exclusive trial access to interested parties. To request a personalized demo, simply contact: [email protected] or +91-9618379037

About PharmaScroll:

PharmaScroll is a leading market research and business analytics company dedicated to empowering the pharmaceutical industry with actionable insights and strategic support. With a team of industry experts and innovative technology, PharmaScroll delivers comprehensive market intelligence and competitive analysis, enabling clients to make informed decisions and achieve success in the global marketplace.

For media inquiries or additional information about the expanded Pharma KOL Database, please visit our website: PharmaScroll.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2328621/PharmaScroll_Logo.jpg

SOURCE PharmaScroll

