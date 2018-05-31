Phase I/II Study Design of Birinapant in Combination With Keytruda® to be Presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting

The poster presentation will be given by the study's lead investigator, Prof. Russell J. Schilder, Director of the Medical Gynecologic Oncology Program at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia, USA, as indicated below:

Monday June 4, 08:00 AM – 11:30 AM (local time):

Abstract TPS3131: A phase 1/2 study with birinapant in combination with pembrolizumab

Authors: Russell J. Schilder, Mark Albertella, James Strauss, Malin Sydvander, Santosh M. Nair, Kingsley Urakpo, Stefan Norin, John Öhd

View the full abstract here: https://meetinglibrary.asco.org/record/165273/abstract.

As a Trial in Progress (TPS) presentation, no results from the trial will be presented. The purpose of a trial in progress presentation, as outlined in the ASCO Annual meeting guidelines, is to "provide an opportunity for members of the research community to present ongoing trials, foster collaboration, and discuss correlatives and novel trial designs. In addition, Trials in Progress highlight the transition of emerging biologic pathways and new agents into the clinic—providing "coming attractions" for oncologists in clinical practice".

Details of all presentations for the 2018 ASCO annual meeting are available at the conference website: https://am.asco.org/program

About birinapant

Birinapant is being developed to enhance responses, and extend survival, of patients with solid tumors where existing treatments do not provide sufficient survival benefit, or where patients no longer have treatment options. Based on its unique design and mechanism, birinapant has the potential to enhance patients' responses in combination with other treatments. Medivir's initial focus is on developing birinapant in combination with Keytruda®.

About Medivir

Medivir is a research-based pharmaceutical company with a focus on oncology. We have a leading competence within protease inhibitor design and nucleotide/nucleoside science and we are dedicated to develop innovative pharmaceuticals that meet great unmet medical need. Medivir is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap List (ticker: MVIR). www.medivir.com.

