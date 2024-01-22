PhaseZero Launches Enterprise-grade, Generative AI Capabilities Built for Global Manufacturers and Distributors

New GenAI solutions deliver targeted use cases that transform aftermarket business for industrial, automotive and heavy-duty manufacturers and distributors

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PhaseZero, a digital commerce solutions cloud platform leader, announced today enterprise-grade, generative AI (GenAI) capabilities built for global manufacturing and distribution companies. The new GenAI capabilities for CxCommerce™ build on PhaseZero's history of innovation, enabling industrial manufacturers and distributors to differentiate their businesses and sustain competitive advantage by transforming their customer, partner, and employee product sales and support experiences.

GenAI is accelerating the transformation of digital operations for manufacturers and distributors worldwide, where fast-changing workforce and customer demographics are increasing the pressure to take action now. To sustain competitive advantage, global manufacturers must balance the need to innovate with the risks associated with adopting cutting edge technologies. PhaseZero's proven technology and industry eCommerce domain expertise reduces risk and enables manufacturers and distributors to quickly adopt innovative capabilities including:

CxChat , PhaseZero's natural language copilot for product discovery and selection, enables customers and employees to find the products and information they need faster by leveraging PhaseZero's proprietary models on top of general large language model (LLM) platforms trained against each customer's catalogs, business information, and all relevant content.

, PhaseZero's natural language copilot for product discovery and selection, enables customers and employees to find the products and information they need faster by leveraging PhaseZero's proprietary models on top of general large language model (LLM) platforms trained against each customer's catalogs, business information, and all relevant content. AI-generated marketing descriptions automatically create informative long descriptions in industry specific language, saving manufacturers and distributors time and effort, offering much-needed complementary expertise while, at the same time, increasing search engine optimization (SEO) ranking and conversions.

"PhaseZero's new GenAI technologies will help us accelerate the growth of our digital business," said Ian Johnston, Vice-President of Operations & Marketing, Harman Heavy Vehicle Specialists. "Adopting these innovative solutions will enable us to better serve our customers and improve our ability to attract and retain the next generation of tech-savvy employees."

PhaseZero's GenAI vision is to improve everyday efficiency for each step of the employee, customer, and end-user journey. By deploying and adopting GenAI technology, manufacturers and distributors can simplify customer journeys and make them more convenient, while also improving the performance of business teams. Recommendations and guidance improve decisions and actions that boost online sales, drive market share growth, improve customer service, and increase product and inventory performance.

At the core of PhaseZero's GenAI capabilities lies robust privacy and security protocols that employ LLM models designed to protect company-specific data and privacy rights. The LLM model training is restricted to each tenant's data, ensuring that the value generated over time is retained and protected for each customer.

"To gain sustainable advantage in the experience economy, it's no longer an option for manufacturers and distributors to become digital businesses - it's an imperative," said PhaseZero Founder and CEO, Ram ChandraSekar. "The PhaseZero CxCommerce™ platform, integrated with GenAI instrumentation, enables business leaders to drive continuous innovations so they can transform their businesses and deliver differentiated customer experiences, mitigate competitive risks, and improve everyday efficiency."

About PhaseZero

PhaseZero is a leading digital commerce solutions cloud platform provider that enables manufacturers and distributors the ability to quickly transform their digital operations to increase product sales and improve support experiences. Guided by PhaseZero's ecommerce domain expertise, manufacturers and distributors can converge multiple customer experiences (B2B, B2C, B2E) into one platform with deployment in weeks, not months. Pre-built integrations to ERP, catalog, and inventory systems ensure minimal custom development and new generative AI, machine learning, and analytics capabilities are seamlessly delivered through platform updates. Learn more at https://www.phasezero.ai.

