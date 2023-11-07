PHBS Receives EQUIS Accreditation, Now Holding the "Triple Crown"

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This October, Peking University HSBC Business School (PHBS) has been granted EQUIS accreditation for a period of five years. Though a young institution, PHBS has set its sights on global recognition and is now among only a selective few of the best business schools worldwide to hold the "Triple Crown" —EQUIS, AACSB, and AMBA, granted by the three most influential business school accreditation organizations. There are 215 EQUIS-accredited schools across over 40 countries globally, and only around 1% of business schools worldwide are triple-accredited.

Established in 1997, EQUIS serves as a rigorous benchmark for business schools to assess, accredit, and improve their quality in governance, programs, students, faculty, research, internationalization, and among others. Its thorough and strict peer-review process signals a school's overall quality, viability, and self-improvement commitment to students, employers, and academic partners worldwide.

During the peer review, the PHBS dean introduced the school's achievements and shared the strategic roadmap for its future development. Representatives of faculty, staff, students, alumni, and strategic partners from the industry also participated in the peer review interviews.

Among many quality indicators, the team recognized the high-quality students and faculty, a strong commitment to internationalization, well-designed programs, strict admission and selection for students, and, particularly, excellent career placement. According to the annual employment report, the initial employment rate of PHBS graduates from MA and MBA programs reached 97.7%, with a majority of graduates securing positions in leading finance and consulting companies.

Noting the internationalization actions, the team spoke highly of four areas: faculty recruitment, student cultivation, international collaboration, and the development of the UK campus, the first foreign campus opened by a Chinese business school in a Western country. Through alumni and corporate connections, PHBS also develops strong ties with industries and educates students with real-world cases. Therefore, the peer review team pointed out the school has strengths in its corporate, policy, and professional networks in China, especially in the Greater Bay Area.

Located in Shenzhen, PHBS was founded in 2004 with the vision to advance Peking University's commitment to global economics, finance, and management research, and develop as a center of international excellence in business education. Holding multiple accreditations speaks volumes about the school's standards and practices, and it will continue empowering students with the knowledge and skills necessary to succeed globally by providing exceptional faculty, impactful research, and the highest standards.

