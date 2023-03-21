PhenomeX Strengthens Commercial Leadership Team

Appoints Dr. Yan Zhang as Chief Commercial Officer

Tomoya Aoyama to Lead Commercial Operations in APAC

EMERYVILLE, Calif., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PhenomeX (Nasdaq: CELL), the functional cell biology company, today announced that Yan Zhang, Ph.D., has been named chief commercial officer (CCO), effective immediately. In addition to Dr. Zhang's appointment, PhenomeX also announced that Tomoya Aoyama has been named Regional Leader, overseeing the Company's commercial operations in APAC.

In the newly created CCO role, Dr. Zhang will be responsible for providing leadership and driving strategic growth for the global commercial organization across the platform and services functions. With the combination of Berkeley Lights and IsoPlexis complete to form PhenomeX, Dr. Zhang will oversee a significantly expanded commercial organization with an enhanced geographical footprint.

"We are incredibly excited to welcome Dr. Zhang to PhenomeX, further strengthening our talented leadership team," said Siddhartha Kadia, Ph.D., chief executive officer of PhenomeX. "Dr. Zhang brings in-depth knowledge of single-cell, genomic, and multi-omic technologies as well as experience in developing successful go-to-market strategies and building strong connections with end customers in a wide range of segments and geographies. Dr. Zhang is the ideal person to lead our commercial function as we begin our next chapter and leverage our expanded product portfolio to meet customers' workflow needs and accelerate our growth."

Dr. Zhang joins PhenomeX with nearly 25 years of executive management and operating experience in the life science tools industry. Over the last two years, she has served as chief executive officer and a member of the board at Mission Bio, a life sciences company focused on high-throughput single-cell DNA and multi-omics analysis. Before Mission Bio, Dr. Zhang served in executive roles at Thermo Fisher Scientific, where she led global commercial teams for rapid market success and general management roles for Reproductive Health and Microarray businesses. She also led product management and commercialization efforts for genetic analysis solutions at Affymetrix, NuGEN Technologies, and Molecular Devices. Dr. Zhang holds a Ph.D. in Biochemistry from the Medical College of Wisconsin and Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry from Beijing University, in Beijing China, where she lived and gained several years of commercial sales experience.

"It is a privilege to serve as CCO for PhenomeX at the start of the Company's story," said Dr. Zhang. "PhenomeX holds tremendous opportunities to help more and varied customers unlock the potential of cell biology to accelerate successful development of cutting-edge therapeutics treating devastating diseases such as cancer through a suite of proven, intuitive and high-throughput tools and services. I am greatly looking forward to working with Siddhartha, the rest of the management team and a talented commercial organization to build on the Company's strong foundation in the market for the benefit of customers, partners, patients, and shareholders."

Mr. Aoyama also has an impressive background that will strengthen the Company's global commercial organization in the APAC region, a key growth market for PhenomeX. Mr. Aoyama has more than 25 years of experience in Asia in management roles at multinational, public life sciences companies. Mr. Aoyama has served in a number of senior roles at Eurofins Scientific, including as the head of the company's operations in Japan and Senior Vice President of Asia Region of EurofinsEAG. Previously, Mr. Aoyama served in leadership roles at Thermo Fisher Scientific and Life Technologies, including overseeing commercial operations and managing regional teams in Japan, Taiwan, and Hong Kong. He has also lived and worked in the APAC region for most of his career, specifically Japan, Singapore, and Taiwan.

"I am thrilled to welcome Aoyama-san to the growing regional commercial teams at PhenomeX," concluded Dr. Kadia. "Working together with Yan and Aoyama-san, we look forward to building momentum in critical global markets. We could not be more excited to bring together this powerful combination of leaders to help PhenomeX unlock our tremendous potential."

About PhenomeX Inc.



PhenomeX is empowering scientists to leverage the full potential of each cell and drive the next era of functional cell biology that will advance human health. We enable scientists to reveal the most complete insights on cell function and obtain a full view of the behavior of each cell. Our unique suite of proven high-throughput tools and services offer unparalleled resolution and speed, accelerating the insights that are key to advancing discoveries that can profoundly improve the prevention and treatment of disease. Our award-winning platforms are used by researchers across the globe, including those at the top 15 global pharmaceutical companies and approximately 85% of leading U.S. comprehensive cancer centers.

Forward-Looking Statements

To the extent that statements contained in this press release are not descriptions of historical facts regarding PhenomeX or its products, they are forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of management. Such forward-looking statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that relate to future events, and actual results and product performance could differ significantly from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. PhenomeX undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's growth and continual evolution see the statements in the "Risk Factors" sections, and elsewhere, in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

