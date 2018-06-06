Phil Crawford Appointed Godiva's New Chief Technology Officer

Crawford joins GODIVA with 15 years of information technology experience and a deep focus in the hospitality and restaurant industries. Most recently, he served as Head of Technology at Shake Shack where he led the digital and technology efforts behind the customer experience. Crawford also architected and implemented many of the company's core enterprise systems and consumer technology platforms.

"We are thrilled to have Phil join our Executive team," said Annie Young-Scrivner, CEO of GODIVA. "He brings strong leadership experience in modernizing and building technology stacks for a robust, global footprint. With Phil on our team, we'll be able to have more meaningful digital connections with our customers."

Crawford has a wealth of IT expertise in building high-performing technology teams - both in digital and infrastructure - and creating unique customer experiences. His previous accomplishments include building information technology teams and serving as a digital ambassador in his role as Chief Technology Officer at both My Fit Foods and Yard House Restaurants. During his time at Shake Shack, Crawford was also a key member of the management team that took the company public in 2015.

"I am excited and honored to be joining the GODIVA family," said Crawford. "I look forward to leveraging my experience in building, innovating, and scaling transformational digital technologies to further elevate GODIVA's customer experience as a global, omni-channel brand."

About GODIVA Chocolatier

GODIVA Chocolatier is the global leader in premium, artisanal chocolate. The company was founded in Brussels in 1926 by Belgian Chocolatier, Pierre Draps. Nearly a century later, every piece of GODIVA chocolate is still bursting with quality, Belgian craftsmanship, and the world's finest ingredients.

GODIVA has distribution in more than 100 countries across the globe. Customers can experience GODIVA at the iconic brand's chocolate boutiques, chocolate cafes, GODIVA.com, and at many fine retailers.

GODIVA is committed to innovative and delicious food and beverage products that exceed consumer expectations and create wonderful moments. From its famous truffles and shell-molded chocolate pieces to its European-style biscuits, individually wrapped chocolates, gourmet coffees, hot cocoa, Chocolate Soft Serve and other indulgences, GODIVA is dedicated to bringing the ultimate chocolate experience to the world.

As a socially responsible business, GODIVA has global practices and programs designed to provide meaningful support to cocoa farmers, safeguard our environment, and empower the communities where we live and work. To learn more about these powerful initiatives, visit GODIVA Cares.

The legend of our namesake, Lady Godiva

When Lady Godiva, wife of Lord Leofric, protested against the taxation of his subjects, she agreed to ride through the streets of Coventry "clad in naught but her long tresses," and, so long as the residents remained in shuttered buildings, their tax burden would be lifted. The following morning, she made her famous ride and, despite the temptation, the citizens graciously remained indoors. Leofric kept his word and reduced the taxes to the delight of his subjects, ensuring Godiva's legendary status throughout the centuries. Inspired by the values of Lady Godiva – passion, generosity, and pioneering spirit -- GODIVA's legendary name has become a universal symbol of luxury, quality and the most delicious chocolate.

