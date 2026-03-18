Phil Penman: "Street Scenes"

Exhibition at Leica Gallery New York

TEANECK, N.J., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leica Gallery New York presents Street Scenes, a solo exhibition by renowned street photographer Phil Penman, opening Thursday, April 2 from 6–8 PM. The exhibition will remain on view through May 17, 2026 and features a selection of photographs from Penman's acclaimed books New York Street Diaries (2023) and Street Scenes (2025).

Leica Gallery New York presents Street Scenes, a solo exhibition by renowned street photographer Phil Penman, opening Thursday, April 2 from 6-8 PM Leica Gallery New York presents Street Scenes, a solo exhibition by renowned street photographer Phil Penman, opening Thursday, April 2 from 6-8 PM

For more than twenty-five years, the British-born, New York-based photographer has documented the evolving rhythm of New York City. Known for his striking black and white imagery and instinctive timing, Penman captures fleeting moments that reveal both the drama and quiet poetry of everyday life. His photographs transform familiar streets into visual stages where light, gesture, and chance align for a fraction of a second.

The exhibition highlights Penman's ongoing exploration of the city as a living narrative. Through scenes of solitude, humor, tension, and reflection, his images reveal the emotional texture of urban life. Whether a lone pedestrian crossing a quiet winter street or a dog pausing to stare into a brightly lit storefront window, Penman's photographs invite viewers to see the city with renewed attention.

Penman describes street photography as a discipline of patience and intuition. "It's like the hunter and the fisherman," he says. "You have to bide your time, wait for the picture to play out, and sometimes you only have seconds to capture it." His work reflects that philosophy. Each photograph is captured as an unmanipulated moment in time, preserving what he considers one of the last truly documentary forms of photography.

Before gaining international recognition for his personal street work, Penman built a distinguished career as a photojournalist. His images have appeared in major publications including The Guardian, National Geographic, Time Magazine, and The New York Review of Books. His powerful documentation of the aftermath of the September 11 attacks is preserved in the archives of the 9/11 Memorial and Museum. His photographs of New York during the COVID lockdown were also acquired by the U.S. Library of Congress, placing his work alongside historic documentary photographers such as Walker Evans and Dorothea Lange.

Penman has long worked with Leica cameras, whose compact design allows him to move quietly through the streets and respond instinctively to unfolding moments. This relationship reflects Leica's deep connection to the tradition of street photography and the pursuit of authentic visual storytelling.

In addition to exhibiting internationally, Penman teaches photography workshops around the world through the Leica Akademie. His work continues to influence a new generation of photographers drawn to the spontaneity and honesty of street photography.

As part of the exhibition program, Leica Gallery New York will host an opening reception on April 2 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM, inviting guests to experience Street Scenes. On April 7 at 6:30 PM, the gallery will present an artist talk and book signing with Phil Penman in collaboration with WhiteWall. Guests will have the opportunity to hear directly from the artist about his process, storytelling approach, and the moments captured throughout his years documenting the streets of New York.

These programs reflect Leica's ongoing dedication to celebrating the art of visual storytelling and connecting exceptional photographers with audiences and collectors around the world.

Exhibition Hours

Leica Gallery New York is open Monday through Saturday, 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, and Sunday from 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM.

Leica Store and Gallery Meatpacking District NYC

406 W 13th St.

New York, NY 10014

332-222-1690

About Leica Camera

Leica Camera AG is an international, premium manufacturer of cameras, lenses, and sports optics. As part of its growth strategy, the company has expanded its portfolio to include mobile imaging (smartphones) and the manufacture of high-quality lenses for glasses and watches, and is also represented in the home theater segment with its own projectors.

Leica Camera AG, with its headquarters in Wetzlar, Germany, and a second production site in Vila Nova de Famalicão, Portugal, operates a global network of its own distribution companies with around 120 Leica Stores worldwide.

The Leica brand stands for excellence in quality, German craftsmanship, and industrial design, combined with innovative technologies. An integral aspect of the brand culture is the promotion of the culture of photography, with around 30 Leica Galleries worldwide, the Leica Akademie, and international awards such as the Leica Hall of Fame Award and the Leica Oskar Barnack Award (LOBA).

50 Years of Leica Galleries

For 50 years, Leica Galleries across the globe have existed as more than mere exhibition spaces. They are places for imagination, dialogue, and connection. Since the first Leica Gallery opened in Wetzlar in 1976, a global network of Leica Galleries has grown across continents. These galleries are united by the belief that images have the power to move people and change perspectives. The Leica Galleries celebrate the art of seeing and the power of photography. They have been bringing cultures, generations, and stories together, spanning borders, for half a century – reinforcing the idea that true photography is timeless and that seeing is still a universal language.

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