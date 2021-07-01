Philadelphia Business Journal names Ricoh North America's Sven Adler CFO of the Year

Adler leads the company's finance, accounting, and IT operations in the U.S. and Canada, which includes accounting and controls; digital transformation; financial and tax reporting; pricing and commercials; financial planning and analysis; treasury; and applications and infrastructure. With more than 15 years of experience, Adler brings a proven record of strengthening financial operations to drive greater revenue and efficiencies for Ricoh. This includes providing strategic and operational oversight for financial and IT management enterprise-wide, for 700 team members, along with creating strategies for sustainable growth in key financial areas.

"It is an absolute honor to be recognized as a CFO of the Year," said Adler. "While it has been an important strategy for quite some time at Ricoh, digital transformation has never been more crucial than within the past 16 months. And while I'm very grateful to receive this recognition, I share this acknowledgment with our team who worked together to overcome the many difficult challenges brought on by the pandemic, thanks to our commitment to help improve quality of work life for all."

The honorees will be celebrated during a virtual event on July 29 and will be included in a special section of the Philadelphia Business Journal's July 30 issue.

For more information on Ricoh, please visit www.ricoh-usa.com, follow the company's social media channels on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn, and join the conversation using #FocusOnForward.

| About Ricoh |

Ricoh is empowering digital workplaces using innovative technologies and services that enable individuals to work smarter from anywhere.

With cultivated knowledge and organizational capabilities nurtured over its 85-years history, Ricoh is a leading provider of digital services and information management, and print and imaging solutions designed to support digital transformation and optimize business performance.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Ricoh Group has major operations throughout the world and its products and services now reach customers in approximately 200 countries and regions. In the financial year ended March 2021, Ricoh Group had worldwide sales of 1,682 billion yen (approx. 15.1 billion USD).

For further information, please visit www.ricoh.com

© 2021 Ricoh USA, Inc. All rights reserved. All referenced product names are the trademarks of their respective companies.

SOURCE Ricoh USA, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.ricoh-usa.com

