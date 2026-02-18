Philadelphia Phillies Choose to Deploy NexGen Hyperbaric's Mobile Unit and Onsite Clinical Team to Spring Training for the First Time

CLEARWATER, Fla., Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Philadelphia Phillies have elected to deploy NexGen Hyperbaric's Mobile Hyperbaric Unit—along with NexGen's onsite clinical team—to spring training at BayCare Ballpark in Clearwater, Fla., marking the first time the organization has integrated mobile, hospital-grade hyperbaric care into its preseason program.

The decision follows measurable results and strong player feedback from the previous season, during which NexGen Hyperbaric supported the team with medical-grade Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT). Based on those outcomes, the Phillies chose to expand access to HBOT earlier in the performance and recovery cycle—beginning at spring training and continuing throughout the upcoming season.

"Our partnership with NexGen Hyperbaric has produced tangible, meaningful benefits for our organization and our players," said Dave Dombrowski, Phillies President of Baseball Operations. "Extending that access to spring training, with NexGen's clinical team onsite, reflects our commitment to preparing players as comprehensively as possible heading into the season."

As part of the deployment, NexGen Hyperbaric's clinical staff will be onsite throughout spring training, mirroring the care model utilized during the regular season at Citizens Bank Park, the team's major league home, in Philadelphia. NexGen's experienced hyperbaric clinicians work directly alongside the Phillies' athletic training and medical staff to deliver physician-directed, hospital-grade HBOT in a medically supervised environment.

This integrated approach allows players to receive consistent, individualized treatment without disruption to daily training schedules, while maintaining uniform clinical protocols from spring training through the duration of the season.

"Given the results and the feedback we received last season, introducing hyperbaric therapy earlier was a logical next step," said Paul Buchheit, Phillies Head Athletic Trainer. "Having NexGen's clinical team onsite allows us to incorporate this therapy seamlessly, and the benefits our players experienced support utilizing it from spring training forward."

Jonathan J. Rotella, President & CEO of NexGen Hyperbaric, noted that the Phillies' decision reflects the strength and maturity of the partnership.

"This expansion is driven by outcomes," said Rotella. "By embedding our Mobile Hyperbaric Unit and clinical team onsite at spring training—and throughout the season—we're able to deliver consistent, physician-directed, hospital-grade care that integrates seamlessly with the Phillies' medical and performance infrastructure. We're proud of the trust the organization has placed in NexGen."

For more than 20 years, NexGen Hyperbaric has operated UHMS-accredited, hospital-based hyperbaric programs nationwide while pioneering mobile hyperbaric solutions for professional sports organizations across the NFL, NHL, MLB, and NBA. Its Mobile Hyperbaric Unit division brings hospital-grade HBOT directly to teams under physician oversight, aligning elite athletic recovery with the highest clinical and regulatory standards.

