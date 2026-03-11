Phillies Announce New Entitlement Partners for the 2026 Season: Philadelphia Insurance Companies, PJ Fitzpatrick and King Swings

Three Philadelphia-area businesses take on new and expanded roles aimed at elevating the fan experience and enhancing community impact

PHILADELPHIA, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the Phillies gear up for the 2026 season and excitement builds up for the Midsummer Classic, the club today announced a new and expanded lineup of corporate partnerships that will elevate the fan experience at several exclusive social spaces at Citizens Bank Park.

Philadelphia Insurance Club. Final design may differ from rendering.

"As we continue to build upon fan-forward experiences and enhancements at our award-winning ballpark, we're excited to celebrate Philadelphia Insurance Companies, a leading specialty insurer, as the new entitlement partner of The Philadelphia Insurance Club, our premium seating destination behind home plate," said Phillies Vice President, Corporate Partnerships Brian Fling.

Added Fling: "We're also thrilled to welcome PJ Fitzpatrick, the region's trusted provider of roofing, exterior home products and shower installations, as the new presenting sponsor of the newly enhanced PJ Fitzpatrick Rooftop, one of our most social spaces above Ashburn Alley. In addition, King Swings, the Official Playground Partner of the Phillies, is expanding its presence with an incredible new King Swings Playground for our youngest fans near the First Base Plaza."

This is the first of several announcements highlighting enhancements to the 2026 fan experience at Citizens Bank Park. For more information, follow @Phillies on social or visit phillies.com.

ENHANCED SOCIAL SPACES AT CITIZENS BANK PARK

PHILADELPHIA INSURANCE CLUB:

New presenting sponsor expands community impact

Longtime partner Philadelphia Insurance Companies (PHLY) – a leading specialty insurance company known for its underwriting expertise, responsive service, and people-first culture – will now serve as the new presenting sponsor of the Philadelphia Insurance Club, the premier seating destination directly behind home plate.

The newly named space offers unmatched views between the dugouts, paired with a private restaurant and lounge. Guests enjoy upscale dining, in-seat wait service, and access to full-service bars, delivering a truly first-class game day experience.

This expanded relationship underscores PHLY's ongoing commitment to give back to the community through its Runs for Charities program, which donates $100 for every Phillies run to local non-profit organizations. Since 2019, this initiative has awarded more than $325,000 to deserving charities.

"Our partnership with the Phillies is rooted in shared values: teamwork, a relentless pursuit of excellence, and dedication to giving back," said John Glomb, Philadelphia Insurance Companies President & CEO. "Both organizations take great pride in our hometown and are united by a desire to make a meaningful difference. That common purpose is what makes programs like Runs for Charities so impactful and we're excited to build on this relationship and the positive results it delivers."

PJ FITZPATRICK ROOFTOP

New presenting sponsor enhances a popular social destination

PJ Fitzpatrick, the region's trusted provider of roofing, exterior home products and shower installations, is joining the Phillies family as the presenting partner of the newly enhanced PJ Fitzpatrick Rooftop, one of the ballpark's most popular social spaces offering expansive views, vibrant gathering areas, and an atmosphere that blends rooftop energy with Phillies baseball tradition.

Founded in 1980 and headquartered in New Castle, Del., PJ Fitzpatrick serves communities along the East Coast. Their presence at the ballpark brings a spirit of craftsmanship, durability, and neighborhood pride to this popular and modern fan destination overlooking Ashburn Alley.

This enhanced space will also host interactive games, alumni meet and greets, and additional Phillies-themed activities on select dates throughout the season.

"We at P.J. Fitzpatrick are thrilled to partner with the Philadelphia Phillies. The Greater Philadelphia region has been our home for more than 45 years, and this partnership reflects our continued commitment to the community alongside one of the most exciting organizations in sports," said James Freeman, PJ Fitzpatrick CEO. "We're excited to celebrate memorable moments on the P.J. Fitzpatrick Rooftop and to see our signage showcased against the iconic Center City Philadelphia skyline. Go Phillies!"

KING SWINGS PLAYGROUND

Official Playground Partner introduces a new play space for young fans

For the 2026 season, the Phillies are proud to introduce the all-new King Swings Playground at Citizens Bank Park, located inside the First Base Gate—a dynamic play space designed to offer young fans a safe, imaginative environment to climb, slide and play just steps from the action.

Designed, built and installed by King Swings, the Official Playground Partner of the Phillies, this team-branded playground blends craftsmanship, creativity and Phillies pride into one engaging destination for the club's youngest fans.

Building on the successful debut of the King Swings Playground at BayCare Ballpark, this new addition at Citizens Bank Park reinforces the club's commitment to enhancing the fan experience for families throughout the stadium.

"Having the opportunity to manufacture and install a playground at Citizens Bank Park is truly a highlight for me," said Elmer King, owner and CEO of King Swings. "Creating places where kids can play, and families can spend time together has always been at the heart of what we do, and it's special to now bring that to young fans at the ballpark."

King Swings is an Amish, family-owned company based in Chester County, Pa., also known for creating custom swing sets for local and international celebrities.

Contact:

Deb Rinaldi, Phillies, 267-408-9545, [email protected]

SOURCE Philadelphia Phillies