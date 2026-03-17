Phillies Name UKG as Official HR, Payroll and Workforce Management Technology Partner

Enhanced partnership leverages UKG AI technology to support club business operations

and the management of 2,000+ employees, powering excellence on and off the field

PHILADELPHIA, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Philadelphia Phillies announced today that UKG, a leading global AI platform unifying HR, pay, and workforce management, has been named the club's Official HR, Payroll and Workforce Management Technology Partner.

This newly enhanced, three-year partnership between the reigning NL East champs and UKG marks the first collaboration of its kind in the major leagues.

UKG is the Official HR, Payroll and Workforce Management Technology Partner of the Phillies.

Through this synergy, the Phillies will leverage the UKG Workforce Operating Platform, utilizing AI-powered technology to streamline workforce operations. This integrated solution will improve scheduling and payroll efficiency, provide greater insight into employee engagement and support strategic business decisions – benefitting staff, players and the overall fan experience.

"As we prepare for the 2026 season, the Midsummer Classic and beyond, we are placing an even greater emphasis on delivering an unprecedented fan experience at Citizens Bank Park, an effort only made possible by a unified and dynamic workforce," said Jon Madden, Vice President, Human Resources, Philadelphia Phillies. "Our enhanced partnership with UKG represents a major step forward, as their powerful platform provides a centralized workforce hub for more than 2,000 of our employees. Thanks to their cutting-edge technology, our day-to-day operations and long-term business strategies will be strengthened across the organization, ensuring operational excellence, on and off the field."

UKG will handle the Phillies' complex gameday scheduling of its frontline workforce, including union rules, seasonal labor and fluctuating staffing needs, making sure the right people are in the right roles at the right time.

"High‑performing organizations are powered by insights and intelligence that help their people operate at the top of their game. The Philadelphia Phillies understand that workforce strategy is a critical driver of performance, efficiency and long‑term value," said Arlen Shenkman, President, Chief Financial Officer, UKG. "As the Workforce Operating Platform, UKG is proud to partner with a legendary franchise that applies the same focus on strong fundamentals and disciplined execution to managing its workforce as it does to winning on the field."

This enhanced partnership will carry on to the game day experience, with UKG also being named the presenting partner of Phillies Mother's Appreciation Day on Sunday, May 10, featuring a co-branded crew neck giveaway for women 15 and over. In addition, UKG, which is entering its second year as a Phillies partner, will have an increased presence at the ballpark, where they will be featured on various new signage, including the upper home plate and digital dugout LEDs, as well as the left field façade sign.

For more information on updates to the 2026 experience at Citizens Bank Park, follow @Phillies on social or visit phillies.com.

ABOUT UKG

UKG is a leading global AI platform for HR, pay and workforce management. Unifying award-winning solutions with the world's largest collection of workforce data and people-first AI, UKG delivers unrivaled insights into today's workforce, helping organizations in every industry turn data into decisions that elevate productivity, culture and the customer experience. Trusted by more than 80,000 organizations across 150 countries, tens of millions of employees — from small businesses to global enterprises — use UKG every day. To learn more, visit ukg.com.

CONTACT: Deb Rinaldi, [email protected], 267-408-9545

SOURCE Philadelphia Phillies