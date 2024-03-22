Philadelphia Phillies partner with the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation® for "Cut and Color Funds the Cure®"

CLEARWATER, Fla., March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Philadelphia Phillies joined the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation (NPCF™) in the fight against childhood cancer at a "Cut and Color Funds the Cure" event at Bay Care ballpark. On Friday, March 22, players, and staff members either cut or colored their hair red or orange, the official colors of the Phillies and NPCF. The program's goal is to bring awareness and raise money for pediatric cancer research and continue to work toward a cure for the 43 children diagnosed with cancer every day.

Larry Bowa at the Phillies Cut and Color Funds the Cure for the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation

"The support of the Philadelphia Phillies in our fight to end childhood cancer is invaluable," said National Pediatric Cancer Foundation CEO David Frazer. "The team's commitment to assist kids facing a cancer diagnosis makes them so much more than a sports team – they are truly heroes, rallying to create a better tomorrow for their young fans and supporters nationwide."

The National Pediatric Cancer Foundation, a nonprofit organization headquartered in Tampa, is dedicated to funding research to eliminate childhood cancer. Its focus is to find less toxic, more targeted treatments by partnering with leading hospitals nationwide through research initiatives. NPCF is advocating for new solutions that promote significant advances in addressing pediatric cancer.

For more information, media should RSVP to Sophie Riegel @ [email protected]. Donations can be made at https://give.nationalpcf.org/phillies.

About National Pediatric Cancer Foundation

The National Pediatric Cancer Foundation (founded in 1991) is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to funding research to eliminate childhood cancer. We govern a unique, collaborative research consortium (called the Sunshine Project) consisting of physicians and scientists from over thirty of the top hospitals in the nation. We collaborate to idealize and aggregate the best scientific ideas and fund innovative research. The NPCF has received a perfect 100% score for financial health and transparency and is recognized as the top-rated cancer charity in the U.S. by Charity Navigator. For more information, visit NationalPCF.org or connect via Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

SOURCE National Pediatric Cancer Foundation