Philadelphia Plastic Surgeon Leads Study on New Non-Surgical Anti-Aging Treatment

New study finds CO2 laser, microneedling, and nanofat can be combined for unprecedented results and less downtime

PHILADELPHIA, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A March 2023 study in Aesthetic Surgery Journal found that combining CO2 laser and microneedling anti-aging treatment with nanofat application, or fat taken from one area of the body and applied to the skin, leads to a speedier recovery and less pain. The study authors have dubbed this novel approach "LaMiNa" (Laser, Microneedling, and Nanofat).

Philadelphia board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Brannon Claytor led study on the novel non-surgical "LaMiNa" approach to facial rejuvenation. Combining CO2 laser, microneedling, and nanofat application led to a speedier recovery and less pain for facial rejuvenation patients. This patient is pictured (A) before, (B) immediately after, (C) 2 weeks after, (D) 2 months after, and (E) 6 months after treatment.

"We are thrilled with the results of this study," said Dr. Brannon Claytor, the study's lead author and a nationally-renowned expert in facial rejuvenation. "LaMiNa is a game-changer for patients in need of an efficient, effective non-surgical anti-aging option, as treatment is quick and easy for the patient, yet still offers impressive results when it comes to reducing the appearance of perioral wrinkles and other signs of aging."

Tissue samples, in addition to patients' before and after photos, showed noteworthy results: when laser and microneedling were combined with nanofat, skin cells showed less inflammation 4 days post-procedure, indicating quicker healing. Additionally, there was evidence of increased cell turnover—the process that leads to a more youthful skin appearance.

Both laser skin resurfacing and microneedling are well-established mainstays for improving skin texture, softening the appearance of wrinkles, and reducing the visibility of age spots. They do so by selectively damaging the skin to promote a healing response, in which the body supplies the skin with new healthy cells and increased collagen and elastin. But significant skin resurfacing treatments typically come with side effects: pain, swelling, redness, discoloration, or peeling are common.

Dr. Claytor's new approach offers less downtime while increasing the treatments' effectiveness in a single combined treatment, thanks to the healing stem cells and regenerative properties of nanofat.

"The addition of nanofat speeds up the recovery time, while also helping with post-treatment pain," Dr. Claytor explained. "We have effectively solved patients' two biggest concerns about getting combined laser treatment and microneedling for wrinkles."

Dr. Claytor's Philadelphia plastic surgery practice serves areas around Philadelphia and the Main Line from their office in Bryn Mawr, PA. Patients interested in trying this new approach to facial anti-aging are invited to schedule a consultation with Dr. Claytor online or by calling (610) 527-4833.

About Dr. R. Brannon Claytor: Dr. R. Brannon Claytor's warmth and attention to his patients' needs make him one of the Philadelphia area's favorite plastic surgeons. His knowledge of and continual training in the most advanced surgical techniques provide his patients with up-to-date, cutting-edge care that yields exceptional results. Dr. Claytor's practice, Claytor Noone Plastic Surgery, is located at 135 S Bryn Mawr Ave Suite 300, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010. The office is on the Philadelphia Main Line. Dr. Claytor can be reached at (610) 527-4833 or at www.cnplasticsurgery.com .

Media contact: Dr. R. Brannon Claytor, Claytor Noone Plastic Surgery, (610) 527-4833, www.cnplasticsurgery.com .

SOURCE Claytor Noone Plastic Surgery