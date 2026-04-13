Philatron Wire and Cable Celebrates 52 Years of American Innovation and Engineering Leadership

SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif., April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Philatron Wire and Cable proudly celebrate 52 years of American manufacturing, engineering innovation, and customer partnership this May. Founded in 1974 in Southern California, Philatron has grown from a specialized cable manufacturer into a globally respected engineering partner delivering high-performance wire and cable solutions for demanding industries including transportation, EV infrastructure, data centers, robotics, defense systems, and advanced industrial equipment.

Philatron Wire & Cable

The story of Philatron is also shaped by the enduring influence of Phil Ramos, Sr., whose work ethic, discipline, and dedication to craftsmanship profoundly inspired his son, Phil Ramos, Jr., founder of Philatron Wire and Cable. Phil Sr., who passed away in August 2025 at the age of 102, lived a life defined by service and leadership. A World War II veteran of the Pacific Campaign (1942–1945), he later served as President of Teledyne Western Wire and Cable, a division of Teledyne, Inc., and completed three distinguished terms as Mayor of the City of Montebello, California.

A lifelong role model to his son, Phil Sr.'s example of perseverance and public service continued to influence Philatron's culture for decades. After Teledyne Western Wire and Cable closed in 1991, Phil Ramos, Jr. invited his father to join Philatron as Executive Vice President, where his experience and leadership further strengthened the company during a pivotal period of growth. While Philatron itself was built under the leadership of Phil Jr., the values that guide the company trace back to the example set by his father, an unwavering belief in hard work, personal responsibility, and pride in one's craft. Much like the pioneering innovators who helped transform California into a global center of technological creativity, Philatron grew from the conviction that better engineering could unlock new possibilities for industry. Today, that legacy continues to shape the company's culture, where perseverance, ingenuity, and disciplined manufacturing drive innovation across the industries Philatron serves.

A Legacy of Engineering Innovation

From its earliest days, Philatron has embraced that same spirit of craftsmanship and invention. Today, the company designs and manufactures some of the most advanced retractile and flexible cable systems used in modern infrastructure. Philatron's growth over the past half-century reflects the rapid transformation of global technology and infrastructure. The company's cable systems now support critical applications such as:

AI data center power distribution cables

EV charging infrastructure cables

Heavy-duty retractile cables for robotics and automation

High-temperature industrial power cables

Military command center Mil DTL-3234 power cable distribution systems

Flexible cables for dynamic industrial equipment

As industries evolve toward electrification, automation, and artificial intelligence, the demand for durable, high-performance cable systems continues to accelerate. Philatron's engineering teams work directly with OEMs, integrators, and infrastructure developers to design custom cable solutions capable of operating in extreme conditions while maintaining long service life.

Made in America — Built for the Future

For more than five decades, Philatron has maintained its commitment to U.S.-based manufacturing, producing high-quality cable products with strict adherence to international quality standards including ISO 9001:2015 and IATF 16949:2016.This domestic manufacturing capability enables the company to deliver dependable lead times, responsive engineering collaboration, and scalable production capacity for complex infrastructure projects across North America and global markets.

Continuing the Next Chapter

Over five decades, Philatron has remained committed to a philosophy that mirrors the spirit of many of California's most influential innovators: build boldly, engineer relentlessly, and never stop improving. "Fifty-two years in business represents more than longevity," said Phil Ramos, Jr., CEO of Philatron Wire and Cable. "It represents the dedication of an extraordinary team of engineers, technicians, and professionals who show up every day committed to excellence. I am deeply grateful to our employees, our customers, and the Ramos family whose support and belief in this company made this journey possible. Together, we have built a culture where innovation, craftsmanship, and hard work continue to push the boundaries of cable performance for the next generation of transportation, energy, and digital infrastructure."

About Philatron Wire and Cable

Founded in 1974, Philatron Wire and Cable is a U.S. manufacturer of high-performance retractile and custom cable solutions designed for demanding industrial and infrastructure applications. The company specializes in engineered cable systems used across transportation, EV charging infrastructure, AI data centers, industrial automation, robotics, and defense technologies. With over five decades of manufacturing expertise, Philatron continues to deliver innovative, high-quality cable solutions to OEM partners and infrastructure developers worldwide.

Call Philatron Today!

https://www.philatron.com/

Philatron, Inc. USA: (800) 421-3547 PST

Tammy Ashton, VP of Sales: [email protected]

SOURCE Philatron International