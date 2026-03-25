Philatron Wire & Cable to Showcase New Philaflex-HF-125™ Halogen-Free Power Cables for AI Data Centers at Data Center World April 20-23, 2026

+125°C Continuous Temperature Cable Technology Designed for Next-Generation AI Infrastructure

WASHINGTON, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Center World 2026 attendees are invited to visit Philatron Wire & Cable at Booth #231 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, where the company will showcase its newest high-performance cable technologies for AI data centers and hyperscale computing infrastructure.

Data Center World 2026

As the global surge in artificial intelligence computing, GPU clusters, and hyperscale cloud infrastructure drives unprecedented power densities in data centers, infrastructure operators are facing new challenges related to thermal management, reliability, and electrical safety. To address these evolving requirements, Philatron will introduce its new Philaflex-HF-125™ Halogen-Free Power Cable, engineered for continuous +125°C operating temperature environments in modern AI data center power distribution systems.

"AI data centers are fundamentally changing the electrical and thermal demands placed on digital infrastructure," said Phil Ramos Jr., CEO of Philatron Wire & Cable. "Our new Philaflex-HF-125™ cable technology was engineered specifically to support high-density AI workloads, sustained electrical loads, and mission-critical uptime. Philatron remains committed to delivering advanced cable technologies that enable the next generation of computing infrastructure."

New Philaflex-HF-125™ Cable Technology for AI Data Centers

The Philaflex-HF-125™ Halogen-Free Power Cable is designed for continuous operating temperatures up to +125°C, making it ideally suited for AI-driven high-density computing environments where sustained electrical loads generate higher thermal stress on traditional cables.

Unlike conventional PVC and XLPE insulated cables, which typically operate at 60°C–90°C temperature ratings, Philaflex-HF-125™ provides enhanced thermal stability, improved lifespan, and increased operational reliability in environments where GPU clusters and high-performance computing systems run at near-continuous utilization.

Key advantages of Philaflex-HF-125™ cables include:

+125°C Continuous Operating Temperature for sustained AI computing workloads

for sustained AI computing workloads Halogen-Free LSZH (Low Smoke Zero Halogen) insulation to enhance personnel safety and equipment protection

to enhance personnel safety and equipment protection Improved reliability in high-density power distribution systems

in high-density power distribution systems Reduced maintenance cycles and extended cable life in mission-critical infrastructure

and extended cable life in mission-critical infrastructure Compliance with major UL cable standards, including UL 1277, UL 83, UL 62, and UL 758

In the event of fire, halogen-free insulation eliminates the release of corrosive gases that can damage expensive electronic equipment and semiconductor systems commonly found in hyperscale data centers.

Advanced Cable Solutions for AI-Driven Digital Infrastructure

At Booth #231, Philatron will demonstrate its full range of U.S.-manufactured cable technologies designed for high-performance infrastructure, including:

AI Data Centers & Military Command centers power distribution cables

High-temperature industrial power cables

Custom engineered cable systems for hyperscale Data & Military centers

Heavy-duty retractile cables for robotics and automation

EV charging infrastructure cables

Flexible power cables for dynamic equipment movement

As AI-driven workloads and hyperscale computing environments rapidly expand, infrastructure operators require cable technologies capable of supporting higher power densities, sustained electrical loads, and elevated thermal conditions. Philatron's engineering and manufacturing teams will be available throughout the event to discuss custom cable design, OEM partnerships, and scalable manufacturing solutions for data center developers, system integrators, and digital infrastructure providers.

About Philatron Wire and Cable

Philatron Wire and Cable has been a pioneer in American manufacturing for over 52 years producing high-performance wire and cable solutions for high-performance retractile and custom cable solutions for demanding applications across industries including data centers, EV infrastructure, industrial equipment, robotics, and transportation systems. Known for its innovation, engineering expertise, and commitment to quality, Philatron serves customers across transportation, energy, infrastructure, military, and advanced technology sectors. Philatron continues to uphold the highest standards of quality, safety, performance, and innovation, serving as a pivotal OEM in the global wire and cable industry.

Visit Philatron to Power the Next Generation AI Data Centers and Digital Infrastructure

https://www.philatron.com/

For the Data Center World 2026 Conference & Expo, visit https://datacenterworld.com/

SOURCE Philatron International