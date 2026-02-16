Philatron Wire and Cable Secures IATF 16949:2016 and ISO 9001:2015 Re-Certifications, Strengthening Its Role as a Trusted Manufacturing Partner for Electrical OEMs, Electrical Distributors, Military, and Electric Vehicle Markets

SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif., Feb. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Philatron Wire and Cable, a U.S.-based manufacturer of custom engineered wire and cable solutions, announced today the successful renewal of its IATF 16949:2016 and ISO 9001:2015 certifications at its California manufacturing facility.

iatf iso certified

These re-certifications affirm Philatron's continued commitment to disciplined quality systems, rigorous process control, and consistent on-time delivery for customers operating in demanding, high-reliability environments. For electrical OEMs and distributors, certification provides confidence that products are manufactured under globally recognized standards designed to reduce risk, improve consistency, and support long-term supply chain reliability. "These certifications are not simply checkboxes," said Phil Ramos, Jr., CEO of Philatron Wire and Cable. "They reflect our responsibility as stewards of our customers' trust. Achieving IATF and ISO again affirms the systems, discipline, and people we have in place to serve others well as they grow and scale."

Ramos credited the Philatron team for approaching their work with purpose and accountability, noting that "our mission is to serve OEMs and distributors as a manufacturing partner who values integrity, reliability, and faithfulness in execution. We understand that quality is not only a technical standard, but a moral obligation to deliver what we promise, without disruption." For Philatron customers, this commitment translates into measurable operational advantages, including reduced manufacturing variation, enhanced process control, full material and production traceability, and the confidence of working with a stable supply partner capable of supporting growth and complex technical specifications.

As demand continues to grow for reliable electrical infrastructure across multiple industries, Philatron remains focused on supporting new and existing customers with scalable manufacturing, responsive engineering support, and consistent quality.

About Philatron Wire & Cable

Philatron Wire & Cable is a veteran-owned, U.S. manufacturer specializing in custom-engineered electrical wire and cable for military, EV, heavy-duty and commercial trucking applications. In close partnership with distributors and service providers, Philatron delivers American-made, cable solutions distinguished by skilled workmanship and certified to ISO and IATF quality management standards, as well as regulatory certifications. Guided by a disciplined commitment to excellence, Philatron's craftmanship supports long-term dependability, and contribute to customer profitability—engineering products competitors simply cannot replicate.

For more information, visit:

https://www.philatron.com/

SOURCE Philatron International