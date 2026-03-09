Philatron Wire and Cable to Unveil Next-Generation Ultra-Flexible EV Charging Cable Systems at EVCS 2026

EV Charging Summit & Expo 2026 | Booth #1724 | March 17–19, 2026

LAS VEGAS, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Philatron Wire and Cable, a U.S.-based advanced manufacturer of high-performance wire and cable solutions, will exhibit at the EV Charging Summit & Expo (EVCS 2026), taking place March 17–19, 2026. Attendees are invited to visit Booth #1724 to explore Philatron's EV charging cable systems designed for ultra-fast charging, liquid-cooled high-amperage applications, and extreme-environment performance.

Driving the Future of High-Power EV Infrastructure

EV Charging Summit & Expo March 17-19, 2026 | Las Vegas. https://bit.ly/43fqDXs
As EV infrastructure scales nationwide, reliability, flexibility, and thermal management are becoming mission-critical. Philatron will showcase advanced cable technologies engineered for:
High-Amperage Liquid-Cooled Charging Systems

  • Optimized for ultra-fast DC charging networks requiring superior heat dissipation and consistent power delivery.
  • Extra-Flexible Subzero-Rated EV Charging Cables
  • Designed for performance in extreme climates, offering enhanced flexibility, abrasion resistance, and durability in low-temperature environments.
  • UL-Listed TYPE EVJE (300V) and TYPE EVE (600V/1000V) Power Cables
  • Manufactured to meet rigorous safety and compliance standards for commercial and residential EVSE applications.
  • Engineered in the USA for Quality and Scalable EV Deployment

With more than five decades of American manufacturing expertise, Philatron integrates copper drawing, cabling, extrusion, molding, and precision engineering under one roof. This vertical integration allows Philatron to support:

  • Custom EV cable design and rapid prototyping
  • OEM and EVSE manufacturer partnerships
  • Grid-resilient, high-cycle charging cable systems
  • Sustainable electrification initiatives

Philatron's EV cable solutions are developed to align with expanding public charging networks, megawatt charging standards, fleet electrification demands, and next-generation DC fast charging architecture.

Quality, Compliance, and EV Market Leadership

As an ISO and IATF-certified manufacturer, Philatron continues to advance clean transportation infrastructure through precision manufacturing, traceability, and performance-driven cable engineering. Its participation at EVCS 2026 reinforces its commitment to supporting North America's transition to scalable EV charging ecosystems.

Visit Philatron Wire & Cable at Booth #1724

Philatron is a veteran-owned, U.S. manufacturer specializing in custom-engineered electrical wire and cable for heavy-duty and commercial trucking applications. Guided by a disciplined commitment to excellence, Philatron's craftmanship supports long-term dependability, and contribute to customer profitability—engineering products competitors simply cannot replicate.

Industry partners, OEMs, electrical distributors, EVSE developers, and infrastructure integrators are encouraged to meet with Philatron's engineering and sales leadership team during the show. To schedule a meeting in advance, please contact:

For more information, visit:

https://www.philatron.com/

Philatron USA: (800) 421-3547 (PST)

Tammy Ashton, VP of Sales: [email protected]

SOURCE Philatron International

