Philip Morris International U.S. to Launch New Business Solutions Center, Creating 180 Jobs in Tampa Bay Area

New business hub will advance U.S. operations and support company's mission to deliver a smoke-free America by moving legal-age adults who smoke to better alternatives

STAMFORD, Conn., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Philip Morris International's U.S. businesses ("PMI U.S.") announced an investment of approximately $50 million in a new Business Solutions Center in Tampa, Florida. The Center will create approximately 180 direct and indirect high-skilled jobs and represents a pivotal expansion of PMI U.S. operations, consolidating key functions—business solutions, distribution operations, and customer service—into a single hub. This investment is designed to enhance operational efficiency across these functions and underscores PMI U.S.'s commitment to supporting Florida's business community and broader economic development.

"Florida has proven to be an exceptional partner—offering a business-friendly environment, robust infrastructure, and a deep pool of highly skilled talent," said Stacey Kennedy, CEO of PMI U.S. "Our new Business Solutions Center underscores PMI U.S.'s long-term commitment to investing in American communities and the people who power them. It reflects our determination to build strong, local teams across the country to advance our mission of delivering a smoke‑free America. The Tampa Bay area, in particular, stands out for its dynamic culture and quality of life—both essential to attracting and retaining the talented workforce that drives our innovation."

The new Business Solutions Center will provide career opportunities across a wide range of skill levels, including finance, data engineering and analytics, information technology, project management, sales enablement, talent acquisition, people operations, and more. Career opportunities and benefits will be shared at uspmi.com/en/careers/.

"Philip Morris International's decision to establish a new office here is a strong vote of confidence in our region's dynamic economy, talented workforce, and thriving business environment," said Dr. Bob Rohrlack, Tampa Bay Chamber President and CEO. "Investments like these contribute to the continued economic growth and global competitiveness of the Tampa Bay area. We look forward to seeing PMI U.S. become an active member of our business community and a valued partner in shaping the region's future."

Today's announced investment includes capital expenditures for the build‑out of the new workspace and PMI U.S.'s 10‑year lease commitment for the site. Since 2022, PMI U.S. has invested more than $1 billion in American manufacturing, operational capabilities and people costs (through September 30, 2025) as it continues to grow its workforce of more than 3,000 employees. This includes a $600 million commitment to build a new ZYN nicotine pouch manufacturing facility in Aurora, CO; a $232 million expansion of its existing ZYN production site in Owensboro, KY; and more than $37 million to support expanded operations in its Wilson, NC manufacturing facility.

"Philip Morris International U.S.'s corporate philanthropy and community investment practices make the organization a perfect fit for Tampa," said Craig J. Richard, CEcD, president and CEO of the Tampa Bay Economic Development Council. "When we recruit companies like PMI U.S. to our market, we engage their teams with business leaders whose companies have not only created jobs here but have invested in making Tampa Bay an even better place to live, work and raise a family. We look forward to assisting the PMI U.S. team as they settle into their Westshore offices and supporting their success in Hillsborough County."

In addition to these major capital investments, PMI U.S. contributes meaningfully to communities across the country through philanthropy and civic partnerships. Since 2022, the company has provided approximately $35 million to national and local charities—supporting veterans organizations, economic empowerment initiatives, and disaster relief efforts—and recently made donations to the Wounded Veterans Relief Fund, Tampa Bay Thrives, Urban League of Broward County, Tampa Bay Area Chiefs of Police Foundation, and University of Florida's Veterans and Servicemembers Legal Clinic, all nonprofits in Florida. These efforts represent only a portion of PMI U.S.'s broader commitment to America, which includes creating hundreds of jobs, constructing new and expanded manufacturing facilities, and engaging thousands of suppliers and vendors nationwide.

PMI U.S.'s new Business Solutions Center will be located at Highwoods Bay Center in the Westshore Business District at 5426 Bay Center Drive in Tampa, Florida.

PMI U.S.: Invested in America

Philip Morris International Inc.'s U.S. businesses are invested in America's future and advancing a smoke-free nation. The businesses are committed to providing the approximately 30 million legal-age consumers who smoke cigarettes with better, smoke-free alternatives and to ensuring the products are marketed responsibly. From PMI's global headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut, and other locations nationwide, PMI U.S. contributes leadership, jobs, investment, and innovation in the U.S. The U.S. businesses employ more than 3,000 people across America and operate product manufacturing facilities, including in Aurora, Colorado, Owensboro, Kentucky, and Wilson, North Carolina. For more information, please visit www.uspmi.com.

References to "PMI" mean the Philip Morris International family of companies. "PMI U.S.," "we," "our," and "us" refer to one or more PMI U.S. businesses.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

This press release contains projections of future results and goals and other forward-looking statements, including statements regarding business plans and strategies. Achievement of future results is subject to risks, uncertainties, and inaccurate assumptions. In the event that risks or uncertainties materialize, or underlying assumptions prove inaccurate, actual results could vary materially from those contained in such forward-looking statements. Pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, PMI is identifying important factors that, individually or in the aggregate, could cause actual results and outcomes to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements made by PMI.

PMI's business risks include: marketing and regulatory restrictions that could reduce our competitiveness, disrupt our SFP commercialization efforts, eliminate our ability to communicate with adult consumers, or ban certain of our products in certain markets or countries; excise tax increases and discriminatory tax structures; health concerns relating to the use of tobacco and other nicotine-containing products; litigation related to tobacco and/or nicotine products and intellectual property rights; intense competition; inability to anticipate changes in adult consumer preferences; use and reliance on third-parties; the adverse effects of global and individual country economic, regulatory and political developments, natural disasters and conflicts; geopolitical instability affecting international trade; the impact and consequences of Russia's invasion of Ukraine; changes in adult smoker behavior; continued decline of tax-paid cigarettes; lost revenues as a result of counterfeiting, contraband and cross-border purchases; governmental investigations; unfavorable currency exchange rates and currency devaluations, sustained periods of elevated inflation, and limitations on the ability to repatriate funds; adverse changes in applicable corporate tax laws; disruptions in the credit markets or changes to its credit ratings; recent and potential future tariffs imposed by the U.S. and other countries; adverse changes in the cost, availability, and quality of tobacco and other agricultural products and raw materials, as well as product components for our electronic devices; and the integrity of its information systems and effectiveness of its data privacy policies. PMI's future profitability may also be adversely affected should it be unsuccessful, in key markets or systemically, in its efforts to introduce, commercialize, and grow smoke-free products or if regulation or taxation do not differentiate between such products and cigarettes; if it is unable to successfully introduce new products, promote brand equity; if there are prolonged disruptions of facilities used to produce its products; if it is unable to enter new markets or improve its margins through increased prices and productivity gains; if other market participants are more successful in their SFP commercialization efforts; if it is unable to attract and retain the best global talent; or if it is unable to successfully integrate and realize the expected benefits from recent transactions and acquisitions. Future results are also subject to the lower predictability of our smoke-free products performance.

PMI is further subject to other risks detailed from time to time in its publicly filed documents, including PMI's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2025. PMI cautions that the foregoing list of important factors is not a complete discussion of all potential risks and uncertainties. PMI does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that it may make from time to time, except in the normal course of its public disclosure obligations.

SOURCE PMI US Corporate Services, Inc.