Philippe Cousteau, Jr.'s EarthEcho International Invites You to Join the Movement for Clean Water Resources with the Water Challenge this September

WASHINGTON, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of World Water Monitoring Day on September 18, environmental youth leadership organization EarthEcho International and Xylem Watermark are hosting youth-led events nationwide and offering a suite of take-action resources on monitorwater.org to help communities around the world be part of a clean water future for our planet. The activities include a special event in Renton, WA, where area students will focus on monitoring and improving water health for native salmon populations.

"The water we depend on every day is a precious resource that deserves our attention and protection," said EarthEcho International Founder Philippe Cousteau, Jr. "We can't afford to take our streams, rivers and watersheds for granted -- we can all play a role in conserving and improving the health of the natural water resources that feed our communities and the EarthEcho Water Challenge helps anyone be part of the solution."

"Xylem Watermark is proud to continue Solving Water in communities through our partnership collaboration with EarthEcho. With the support of Xylem employees and stakeholders, educating the next generation is core to our mission to provide and protect safe water resources for communities around the world and educate people about water issues," says Jamie Saxe, Senior Director, Xylem Watermark Corporate Social Investment.

The EarthEcho Water Challenge runs annually from March 22 through December 31 and is comprised of three easy steps:

Test – It all begins by understanding the state of water quality in your community. Get started by purchasing a simple test kit at www.monitorwater.org;

From September 14-21, EarthEcho's Water Challenge Ambassadors, a network of young leaders across the country, will lead a series of community-based water monitoring events in 25 locations. With support from Xylem Watermark, Ambassadors have received training, tools and resources to support their event plans, which include school classroom presentations, outreach activities at informal science centers and watershed restoration projects. The Ambassadors will guide their peers and community members through the EarthEcho Water Challenge, allowing participants to build connections to their local waterways and understand actions they can take to improve the health of their watersheds.

On September 18, EarthEcho's Philippe Cousteau, Jr., the Environmental Science Center, the Nooksack Salmon Enhancement Association and Xylem Watermark will celebrate World Water Monitoring Day with a special water monitoring and salmon conservation program in Renton, WA, on the Cedar River. Approximately 85 4th grade students from Sartori Elementary School will learn about the Cedar River, their local watersheds and how they can take action to protect these important waterways. Student attendees will test and record water quality with the EarthEcho Water Challenge and take part in hands-on activities focused on salmon, stream health and environmental stewardship.

EarthEcho is also hosting live streams on Facebook and Instagram from World Water Monitoring Day events across the country the week of September 15 to allow everyone to join in the fun.

The EarthEcho Water Challenge is made possible through the generous support of Xylem Watermark. A diverse group of global partner organizations collaborates with the EarthEcho Water Challenge on outreach, resources, and events. Learn more about these organizations at: www.monitorwater.org/partners.

For information about EarthEcho International, please visit www.earthecho.org.

For information about Xylem, please visit www.xylem.com.

About Xylem Watermark

Xylem Watermark, the company's corporate citizenship program, was initiated in 2008, with a focus on protecting and providing safe water resources around the world and also educating people on water-related issues. The global initiative, which encompasses employee and stakeholder engagement, provides access to clean drinking water and sanitation, and humanitarian emergency response to help communities become more water-secure and sustainable through WASH and Value of Water Education programs. Last year, the program exceeded its three-year goal to log 100,000 employee volunteer hours and engaged 45 percent of the company's global employee base.

SOURCE EarthEcho International

