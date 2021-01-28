Philippe Winthrop joins RiverMeadow as Vice President, Global Alliances

Philippe joins RiverMeadow from Rackspace Technology where he was responsible for creating and growing their Managed Services for Azure VMware Solution, Google Cloud VMware Engine and VMC on AWS. Prior to this, he was with DXC where he worked in a variety of strategic roles, supporting their efforts around VMware and Enterprise Mobility & IoT.

Philippe brings to RiverMeadow over 20 years' experience in all areas of digital transformation. In his new role he will be responsible for overseeing the growth of RiverMeadow's Global Partners and strengthening the company's relationships with leading hyper scalers.

"I am very excited to be joining such a fast-growing company that offers so much incredible talent and technology", states Philippe. "I have watched the company grow to become a trusted partner in the migration space, and I look forward to building on this momentum through long-lasting relationships with our partners and customers."

According to Jim Jordan, President and CEO at RiverMeadow, "I am very happy that Philippe has joined the executive team here at RiverMeadow. Philippe brings extensive cloud transformation experience to RiverMeadow, including deep expertise in VMware ON services which is a large growth area for us. His exceptional business and strategy insight, combined with his tech-savvy knowledge and expertise, will prove invaluable as we continue to consolidate our leadership position."

About RiverMeadow Software Inc.

RiverMeadow provides a broad range of fixed-price Multi Cloud Migration Services and Product capability to dramatically reduce the time, cost and risk of moving physical, virtual and cloud-based workloads into and between public or private clouds. The company's Service Methodology makes it easy and safe for customers to transition to any cloud, regardless of use case. Customers also have the ability to modernize their legacy Windows and Linux operating systems as they migrate to cloud with RiverMeadow's unique Automated In-Place OS Upgrade product capability.

To find out more about how you can join RiverMeadow's fast-growing network of global partners and customers and accelerate your journey to any cloud visit rivermeadow.com.

RiverMeadow Press Contact:

email: [email protected]

phone: +44 (0)7949 278 497

SOURCE RiverMeadow Software Inc.

