RiverMeadow Announces Migration Support for OpenStack Private Cloud, Expanding Its Hybrid Cloud Modernization and VMware Alternative Capabilities

LOS GATOS, Calif., Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RiverMeadow Software, a global leader in cloud migration and modernization, today announced full migration support for OpenStack private cloud environments. This significant enhancement extends RiverMeadow's Workload Mobility Platform, enabling organizations to seamlessly migrate, modernize, and optimize workloads into OpenStack as a compelling VMware alternative and a foundation for secure hybrid cloud strategies.

As enterprises increasingly seek infrastructure independence and greater control over data residency, compliance, and cost, OpenStack has emerged as a powerful platform for building scalable private clouds. RiverMeadow's advanced migration and modernization capabilities make it easier than ever for businesses to accelerate their transition from legacy environments into OpenStack.

The Power of RiverMeadow + OpenStack

Through this integration, customers gain a streamlined, secure, and highly automated path to run traditional VM-based workloads on OpenStack private cloud infrastructure. RiverMeadow delivers unmatched speed, flexibility, and modernization capabilities that accelerate OpenStack adoption across hybrid cloud, edge, and highly regulated environments.

Key Benefits of RiverMeadow for OpenStack

Rapid Time to Value: Begin migrating workloads into OpenStack private cloud environments in as little as 30 minutes.

Begin migrating workloads into OpenStack private cloud environments in as little as 30 minutes. Migration + Modernization in a Single Platform: Upgrade operating systems, modernize SQL Server, and transition across major Linux distributions during migration.

Upgrade operating systems, modernize SQL Server, and transition across major Linux distributions during migration. Reduced Operational Risk: Non-disruptive, decoupled data-transfer technology and automated acceptance testing minimize impact on production systems.

Non-disruptive, decoupled data-transfer technology and automated acceptance testing minimize impact on production systems. Optimized Resource Utilization: Automated rightsizing and storage optimization increase workload density and improve performance in OpenStack environments.

Automated rightsizing and storage optimization increase workload density and improve performance in OpenStack environments. Enterprise-Scale Mobility: Reliably move thousands of workloads, including complex and highly regulated systems.

Reliably move thousands of workloads, including complex and highly regulated systems. VMware Alternative: A clear and cost-efficient path for organizations seeking to reduce VMware dependency while modernizing private infrastructure.

Why OpenStack Matters Now More Than Ever

OpenStack provides an open, flexible, and enterprise-grade foundation for organizations building private clouds tailored to their business needs. With growing demand for hybrid architectures, sovereignty requirements, and workload portability, OpenStack continues to play a critical role in modern infrastructure strategies.

By consolidating workloads onto OpenStack-based private cloud platforms, organizations can modernize at their preferred pace while maintaining full operational control and governance.

Benefits of OpenStack Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud Flexibility: Operate workloads seamlessly across private cloud, public cloud, and edge environments.

Operate workloads seamlessly across private cloud, public cloud, and edge environments. Infrastructure Control: Maintain full ownership of deployment architecture, security policies, and operational governance.

Maintain full ownership of deployment architecture, security policies, and operational governance. Built-In Scalability: Support large-scale virtualized environments using open standards.

Support large-scale virtualized environments using open standards. Security and Compliance Readiness: Meet strict regulatory and sovereignty requirements with on-prem and private cloud deployment models.

Meet strict regulatory and sovereignty requirements with on-prem and private cloud deployment models. Cost Efficiency: Reduce licensing dependency and avoid vendor lock-in while optimizing infrastructure spend.

Driving OpenStack Adoption with Confidence

"Organizations today are rapidly modernizing, but they need a secure, scalable, and cost-effective way to migrate workloads into private cloud platforms," said Jim Jordan, President and CEO of RiverMeadow. "By supporting OpenStack, RiverMeadow delivers a powerful VMware alternative that accelerates hybrid cloud adoption while reducing technical debt and increasing agility."

RiverMeadow's purpose-built Workload Mobility Platform empowers customers to embrace OpenStack as a core component of their hybrid or multi-cloud strategy. Whether migrating from VMware, legacy hardware, traditional data centers, or other cloud platforms, RiverMeadow ensures speed, automation, and modernization at every step of the journey.

