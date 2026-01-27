RiverMeadow Appoints Noel Hara as Senior Vice President and Head of Public Sector to Accelerate Modernization for Government Agencies

LOS GATOS, Calif., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RiverMeadow Software Inc., a leading provider of Workload Mobility and Cloud Modernization Solutions, today announced the appointment of Noel Hara as Senior Vice President and Head of Public Sector. In this strategic role, Hara will lead the company's expansion across Federal, State, and Local Government (SLG) markets, ensuring that technology deployments are purpose-built to support the critical work of government agencies.

As public sector organizations face increasing pressure to retire legacy technical debt and move toward resilient, multi-cloud environments, Hara's leadership will be pivotal. He joins RiverMeadow after spending more than a decade at one of the world's largest systems integrators, most recently serving as a Chief Technology Officer for the Public Sector. He brings a wealth of experience helping government customers achieve vital outcomes through complex digital transformation initiatives.

"The public sector market represents a massive opportunity for RiverMeadow to solve complex modernization challenges at scale," said Justin Yunag, Chief Revenue Officer at RiverMeadow. "Noel is a rare leader who understands that technology is only as valuable as the mission it serves. His ability to align our platform with the strategic goals of our partners and the specific operational requirements of government agencies will be a primary driver of our growth."

RiverMeadow's platform is uniquely designed to handle the diverse infrastructure found in government environments, offering a unified path for both on-premises and cloud-based workloads. The platform specializes in automating the migration of VM platforms and executing automated OS upgrades seamlessly. This ensures agencies can modernize legacy systems without the risk and manual effort typically associated with traditional "lift and shift" operations, keeping the focus on service delivery.

"I am excited to join RiverMeadow at a time when the Public Sector is demanding more agility and faster time-to-value to meet their evolving mission requirements," said Noel Hara. "Having spent years on the front lines of large-scale systems integration, I know that RiverMeadow's capability to automate VM migrations and OS upgrades is a game-changer. My goal is to ensure that our Federal and SLG customers can leverage our technology—and our deep relationships with partners like AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, Dell, HPE, Red Hat and Nutanix — to drive greater efficiency across their on-prem and cloud footprints."

Under Hara's direction, RiverMeadow will focus on:

Automated OS Modernization: Streamlining the path for agencies to move off end-of-life operating systems through automated in-place or cross-platform upgrades, ensuring security and compliance.

Hybrid & On-Premise Mobility: Enabling reliable workload mobility across on-prem, private, and public cloud environments without disruption.

Strategic Partner Integration: Strengthening delivery models with Dell, HPE, and Red Hat to provide a unified modernization experience that serves the warfighter, the citizen, and the civil servant alike.

"We are thrilled to welcome Noel to the RiverMeadow leadership team," added Jim Jordan, CEO of RiverMeadow. "Noel's deep understanding of the unique challenges facing government CIOs, combined with his experience at the highest levels of global systems integration, makes him the ideal leader to help our customers achieve their most critical objectives."

About RiverMeadow Software

RiverMeadow provides a best-in-class Workload Mobility Platform and Services that enable seamless migration of physical, virtual, and cloud-based workloads to any public or private cloud environment. Trusted globally by enterprises and partners, RiverMeadow now combines integrated Discovery, Assessment, and Migration capabilities to accelerate modernization with speed, reliability, and reduced risk.

Learn more at www.rivermeadow.com or follow Noel Hara on Linkedin.

Media Contact

RiverMeadow Software, Inc.

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE RiverMeadow Software Inc.