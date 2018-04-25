Philips Avent uGrow App Gives Parents Peace-of-Mind with Immediate Video Access to Healthcare Providers

The previously announced partnership between Philips and American Well – the leading U.S. telehealth provider that connects millions of consumers with care professionals through video visits – will enable users to gain remote access to a large database of providers through the Philips Avent uGrow app platform.

The uGrow app helps parents track their baby's development and get insights based on their development and routines. With the addition of telehealth technology provided by American Well to the uGrow app, parents can connect directly via video call to doctors and healthcare professionals, 24/7. The app will offer healthcare professionals specializing in children and adult health, as well as lactation consultants and mental health professionals. Telehealth is covered by many insurance plans or can be paid for out of pocket.

"At Philips, our mission is to make life better and easier for parents and their babies through meaningful innovations," said Brenda Kapner, Marketing Director at Philips. "We listened to what parents needed and evolved our uGrow parenting app to provide them with peace of mind knowing that they now have around the clock video access to healthcare providers with a touch of a button, from the comfort of their own home."

The Philips Avent uGrow app with telehealth provided by American Well is available for download from the App Store and Google Play.

*Based on December 2015 GemSeek online satisfaction survey conducted among more than 9,000 female users of childcare brands and products.

About Royal Philips

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people's health and enabling better outcomes across the health continuum from healthy living and prevention, to diagnosis, treatment and home care. Philips leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver integrated solutions. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, image-guided therapy, patient monitoring and health informatics, as well as in consumer health and home care. Philips' health technology portfolio generated 2017 sales of EUR 17.8 billion and employs approximately 74,000 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter.

About American Well

American Well uses telehealth to improve people's access to quality care. Through our partnerships with the nation's largest health systems, insurers, employers, and retailers, our award-winning telehealth Exchange™ and our direct-to-consumer service, Amwell®, we connect millions of Americans to the doctors they trust for live video visits. Through the power of telehealth, we help patients get the care they need in a timely fashion, and help doctors be there for their patients. We build technologies to make healthcare go where people need it most.

For more on how we are changing healthcare delivery through telehealth, visit AmericanWell.com.

American Well, Amwell and The Exchange are registered trademarks or trademarks of American Well Corporation in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks used herein are the property of their respective owners.

