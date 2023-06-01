ATLANTA, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CHA Consulting, Inc. (CHA), an innovative engineering design, consulting and project management firm, is pleased to announce Phillip (Phil) W. Stevens, Ph.D., PE, P.Eng., F. ASCE, has joined the firm as Senior Vice President and Transportation Business Line Director. Phil will provide strategic and operational leadership to CHA's growing transportation business line, which has seen a surge in recent years to more than four hundred employees tackling some of the most complex highway, bridge and traffic infrastructure projects around the country.

Phillip W. Stevens Named Transportation Business Line Director at CHA Consulting, Inc.

"Phil is a great addition to our national transportation team at an important time in our company's growth where his background in project delivery, operational management, and organizational change and integration will help us build on the great performance and growth we've realized," stated John Hensley, CHA Infrastructure President.

Phil has more than 30 years of professional engineering experience spanning both the public and private sectors across the U.S. After serving in the U.S. Army, Phil started his engineering career with the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), where he was a special projects manager for large, high-profile, multi-year environmental studies, planning, design, and construction projects. Phil spent over two decades working with several national consulting/engineering firms with increasing levels of responsibility, including WSP, HW Lochner, Jacobs Engineering Group, and most recently, as Senior Vice President of Transportation for EXP U.S. Services Inc., where he successfully led a start-up initiative in the Southern U.S. His experience includes managing operations for large organizations, integrating acquired companies, and creating positive organizational change. Phil earned his Bachelor of Science in Engineering, Master of Science in Management, and a Ph.D. in Engineering from the University of South Florida, Tampa, where he has also served as an adjunct instructor. He is a licensed professional engineer (PE) in several states, a P.Eng. in British Columbia, Canada, and a Fellow of the American Society of Civil Engineers (F. ASCE).

About CHA Consulting, Inc.

CHA Consulting, Inc. is an innovative full-service engineering design, consulting and project management firm providing a wide range of technology-enhanced services to public, private, and institutional clients. We are focused on delivering sustainable, integrated solutions to the world's most challenging infrastructure projects across utilities, transportation, water, and other critical commercial and industrial end markets. CHA was ranked 69th largest engineering firm in the U.S. in 2023 by ENR, with over 1,700 employees and 50 offices throughout the U.S. and Canada; please visit www.chacompanies.com.

Contact:

Mary Bray Gallagher, APR

Communications Manager

T: (518) 453-8264

C: (518) 231-2412

[email protected]

SOURCE CHA Consulting, Inc.