Phillips Lytle Grows e-Discovery Practice with Investments in Talent and Technology

With tested-and-proven expertise, multidisciplinary team of attorneys and specialists guides clients and assists law firms in complex litigation and investigations

NEW YORK, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Phillips Lytle LLP has grown its e-Discovery Practice Team with strategic investments in talent, technology and innovation. Now backed by a team of 14 attorneys and specialists, the practice team tailors its robust e-Discovery capabilities into customized solutions for clients across the private, public and nonprofit sectors, and it frequently assists other law firms that need added, specialized support with complex litigation, internal and government investigations and digital forensics.

Phillips Lytle has added Stuti Narula, an experienced digital forensics and e-Discovery specialist, to serve as e-Discovery Manager, further strengthening its practice team. Building on her previous roles with Ernst & Young and Charles River Associates, Ms. Narula brings extensive experience in large-scale data breach investigations, forensic analysis, digital evidence governance, ESI (Electronically Stored Information) lifecycle management, and complex e-Discovery management and strategy across several industries, including financial services, healthcare, education and tech. This addition further bolsters the team's expertise in intellectual property, insider threats, data security and regulatory compliance.

"Organizations are facing increasingly complex challenges in managing data, investigations and regulatory compliance," said Phillips Lytle Chief Information Security Officer Anna Mercado Clark, who leads the firm's e-Discovery Practice. "Phillips Lytle's e-Discovery Team is evolving to meet those demands by combining deep legal and technical expertise. By investing in innovation and adding more in-house experience in large-scale investigations and digital forensics, our team is trusted to serve as a resource for law firms and provide clients in all industries with strategic, proactive guidance on their most critical challenges."

Phillips Lytle's e-Discovery Team has invested in secure and highly developed technology platforms that leverage artificial intelligence, predictive coding, technology-assisted review and data analytics. These robust capabilities power the firm's execution of data mapping and preservation, internal audits, time-sensitive digital forensic investigations, government inquiries, structured and unstructured data collection and analysis, and client needs assessments. The team identifies and securely collects relevant evidence and forensic data to preserve evidentiary value and negotiates review protocols that comply with e-Discovery obligations while minimizing risk, cost and burden.

Phillips Lytle has been at the forefront of integrating AI-enabled e-Discovery platforms since 2016, leveraging a multi-matter, on-demand service structure to enhance efficiency and deliver value for clients. The e-Discovery Team uses early case assessment, predictive analytics, statistical modeling and machine learning to streamline document review. This successfully reduces document-review volume by 33% to over 50%, compared to one-to-one review, which helps clients meet tight court-imposed deadlines.

In addition to Ms. Clark and Ms. Narula, Phillips Lytle has broadened its e-Discovery Practice Team with experienced attorneys across several practice areas. The team features:

The firm has handled e-Discovery matters dating back to the 1990s and has since established a dedicated e-Discovery Practice to further strengthen its capabilities in this rapidly advancing field. The practice team is well versed in all aspects of e-Discovery, digital forensics, emerging technology, data security and information governance. The firm has managed e-Discovery assignments in high-stakes situations, including internal investigations involving workplace fraud and business litigation, class actions, complex commercial litigation, product liability, labor and employment, personal injury, intellectual property and trade secret issues.

Before urgent e-Discovery issues arise, Phillips Lytle advises clients on information governance and secure data retention and provides defensible destruction practices to help clients comply with legal and regulatory obligations and avoid disruption to business operations.

"Phillips Lytle has built a leading e-Discovery and digital forensics practice that has been tested in large-scale investigations and major data security incidents, and our team has consistently proven their ability to skillfully get the job done," said Phillips Lytle Managing Partner Douglas W. Dimitroff. "The threats are evolving, regulatory requirements are shifting and litigation risks are mounting. It's in this volatile and highly scrutinized environment where our team thrives. We're now more ready than ever to meet this moment."

To learn more about Phillips Lytle's e-Discovery Practice Team, visit phillipslytle.com/e-discovery.

Phillips Lytle LLP is a preeminent law firm that is recognized nationally for its legal excellence. With offices across New York State and in Chicago, IL, Washington, D.C. and Canada, our attorneys serve a multinational client base, including Fortune 1000 companies, global and regional financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, middle-market companies, startups, entrepreneurs and individuals on important matters affecting their businesses and personal wealth. For more information, visit www.phillipslytle.com.

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SOURCE Phillips Lytle LLP