Phillips Lytle LLP Partner Jennifer A. Beckage, CIPP/US, Named To 2018 "Incident Response 30"

The 2018 Incident Response 30 is Cybersecurity Docket's list of the 30 best and brightest data breach response lawyers in the United States. The lawyers in the Incident Response 30 for 2018 hail from many of the top firms in the world and are key players – both in the public eye and behind-the-scenes – in the most significant data breach responses worldwide. Ms. Beckage was nominated by one or more of the many attorneys and other professionals interviewed by Cybersecurity Docket. More than 100 attorneys were nominated for the honor.

"I am incredibly proud to be recognized among attorneys of this caliber as part of the Incident Response 30," said Ms. Beckage. "The honor is a testament to our Data Security & Privacy Team, which continues to provide 24/7 response and cutting edge service in this rapidly developing and changing arena."

"Our Data Security & Privacy Team works tirelessly to provide client service excellence in a very complex and quickly evolving area of law," said Phillips Lytle Managing Partner Kevin M. Hogan. "To be included among these Am Law 100 firms shows that we are making waves in a very competitive environment."

Ms. Beckage was previously an owner of a technology company, which was acquired by a publicly traded company where she was retained in a management role overseeing operations of technology services in 11 states. Ms. Beckage leverages her technology background in responding to data breaches and cyberattacks involving all types of data across a number of industries, and has reported and provided notification of incidents on an international level. With her in-depth, hands-on experience, Ms. Beckage advises clients pre-incident about data security and privacy issues, including those surrounding disruptive technologies. She also represents clients post-incident in litigation and investigations.

Ms. Beckage is considered a thought leader in this space, and regularly speaks on data security and privacy topics. She leads a team of more than 20 Data Security & Privacy attorneys across Phillips Lytle's footprint. The team regularly identifies and analyzes issues that IT departments might overlook to help put companies in legally-defensible positions.

Phillips Lytle LLP is a premier regional law firm that is recognized nationally for its legal excellence. With offices in New York State, Washington, D.C., and Canada, our attorneys serve a multinational client base including FORTUNE 1000 companies, global and regional financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, middle market companies, startups, entrepreneurs and individuals on important matters affecting their businesses and personal wealth. For more information, visit www.phillipslytle.com.

Contact:

Oliver F. Hays

Phillips Lytle LLP

716-847-5444

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/phillips-lytle-llp-partner-jennifer-a-beckage-cippus-named-to-2018-incident-response-30-300633284.html

SOURCE Phillips Lytle LLP

Related Links

http://www.phillipslytle.com

