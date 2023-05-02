Philly Pretzel Factory Invites Customers to Celebrate 25th Anniversary

Pretzel Brand Launches Contest with $25,000 Grand Prize Winner and Other Prizes Starting May 2

PHILADELPHIA, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Philly Pretzel Factory , the nation's largest Philly-style pretzel brand, is celebrating 25 years of salty pretzels and fanatical customer service on May 2. In honor of this momentous anniversary, Philly Pretzel Factory is thanking their customers with several promotions, including a contest where one lucky customer will win $25,000 for Philly Pretzel Factory's 25th anniversary.

From May 2 to June 18, customers can stop by any Philly Pretzel Factory store* to receive a Scratch & Win Game card, and try to win $25,000 along with other great prizes. The name of the game is The Golden Rivet, and the rules are simple: Scratch and match three like symbols and win the prize shown.

There is a second chance to play online and win a PS5 or Pretzel Bucks when you scratch to reveal an online code. All prizes must be redeemed by July 31st.

Prizes for the winners include:



$25,000 Grand Prize

$1,000 Apple Gift Card

iPad Air



Apple Airpods



Apple Watch



Philly Pretzel Factory Swag



Free in-store menu items



Philly Pretzel Factory Pretzel Bucks

Philly Pretzel Factory will also be holding a 20-minute ceremony at the Mayfair store located at 7366 Frankford Avenue in Philadelphia on Tuesday, May 2 at 11AM where the City of Philadelphia will commemorate Philly Pretzel Factory on their 25th Anniversary.

"From the beginning, Philly Pretzel Factory has been committed to serving communities and bringing people together," said Dan DiZio, CEO and co-founder of Philly Pretzel Factory. "Our loyal customers have made all of our success over the last 25 years possible, and we want to say thank you for being a part of the Philly Pretzel Factory family."

Each pretzel, made from a mix of only the finest and freshest ingredients, is hand twisted to ensure quality and authenticity. Party trays come in a variety of options with customers being able to choose from rivets, mini pretzels, and mini dogs. Some of the dip choices include Cinnamon, Buttercream, Brownie Batter, Nacho Cheese – and a flavor-explosion of mustards including Yellow, Honey, Spicy Brown, and more.

A customer-first brand, Philly Pretzel Factory is always working to find new ways to reward its loyal customers. For example, the newly introduced Very Important Pretzel (VIP) Club is a free subscription-based platform that allows Philly Pretzel Factory and its customers to connect using text messages. VIPs receive exclusive deals, pop-up giveaway opportunities, menu updates, and more. Anyone can sign up to be a VIP online by visiting phillypretzelfactory.com.

With over 150 franchised locations, both traditional and nontraditional, Philly Pretzel Factory is currently the largest Philly-style pretzel franchise in the world and is continuing to grow its footprint across the country.

To learn more about Philly Pretzel Factory and the contest rules, visit https://phillypretzelfactory.com/general-contest-rules/ and download the Philly Pretzel Factory mobile app on the App Store or Google Play.

ABOUT PHILLY PRETZEL FACTORY:

Philly Pretzel Factory offers consumers a fresh, satisfying snack with their fresh-baked pretzels that are served "hot outta the oven." Philly Pretzel Factory was founded in 1998 by college buddies Dan DiZio and Len Lehman and has grown into the largest Philly style pretzel bakery in the world, feeding customers at over 145 franchised locations spreading across the country out of Philadelphia. Philly Pretzel Factory's menu offers the traditional Philly style pretzel and also includes pretzel twists, mini pretzels, rivets, pretzel dogs, cheesesteak pretzels and a variety of mustards. These products can be found in a stand-alone bakery, transportation and entertainment venues, and in the nation's largest retailer, Walmart. Philly Pretzel Factory is also a proud partner of the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Very Important Pretzel (VIP) Club is a FREE subscription-based platform that allows Philly Pretzel Factory and its customers to connect using text messages. VIPs receive exclusive deals, pop-up giveaway opportunities, menu updates, and more. For more information on Philly Pretzel Factory, visit www.phillypretzelfactory.com.

*Excludes stadium locations

