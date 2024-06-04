PHILZ COFFEE BRINGS BACK UNITY COLLECTION FOR PRIDE MONTH

5% of each Unity purchase will support Point Foundation LGBTQ+ scholarship nonprofit

OAKLAND, Calif., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Philz Coffee's limited-time Unity Collection, featuring specialty beverages and whole beans, returns for the third year in a row to benefit LGBTQ+ scholarship nonprofit Point Foundation for Pride Month.

Available through July 15, the collection offers three delicious ways to enjoy Philz Coffee's unique Unity blend:

The Unity Blend — Coffee beans with flavor notes of cherries, dark chocolate and luscious caramel. Available in store or online.

Unity Cold Brew — A refreshing cold brew crafted with Unity Blend beans. Only available in Philz Coffee stores.

Sweet Harmony — A specialty drink made with Unity Cold Brew and infused with muddled mint, cinnamon and creamy oat milk. Only available in Philz Coffee stores.

Philz Coffee will donate 5% of proceeds up to $25,000 from the Unity Collection in support of Point Foundation, a nonprofit empowering LGBTQ+ students to reach their full potential through scholarship grants, leadership training and mentoring for individuals attending community college, undergraduate, graduate and doctoral programs, with additional scholarship opportunities for BIPOC students.

"At Philz Coffee, our longstanding mission has been to Better Days for everyone, every day," said Philz CEO Mahesh Sadarangani. "Our annual Unity Collection limited-time offering has helped support over 575 students, and we are committed to growing that number through our long-term partnership with Point Foundation."

The limited-time Unity Collection is available at all 65-plus Philz Coffee locations in California and Chicago.

For additional updates, follow Philz Coffee on Instagram. Philz Coffee beans are available for online purchase and nationwide shipping at philzcoffee.com. To find the nearest Philz Coffee location, visit https://philzcoffee.com/locations.

About Philz Coffee

Founded in 2003 in San Francisco, Philz Coffee specializes in customized blends made from sustainably sourced green coffee beans from around the world and skillfully roasted at its Oakland roasting facility. Today, Philz Coffee is the third-largest whole-bean coffee brand in California and has 69 stores across California and Chicago. Philz Coffee has remained committed to its mission to Better Days for everyone, every day, through community and high-quality coffee handcrafted one cup at a time. Philz Coffee can be purchased at Philz locations, in select grocery stores and online and is also available in Philz K-Cup® pods.

To learn more about Philz Coffee and find the nearest location, visit philzcoffee.com .

