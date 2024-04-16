PHILZ COFFEE INTRODUCES NEW OATMEAL COOKIE COLD BREW

New beverage is available beginning April 16 for a limited time

OAKLAND, Calif., April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time in two years, Philz Coffee is adding a new, plant-based beverage to its menu with the introduction of Oatmeal Cookie Cold Brew, available now through June 10.

Oatmeal Cookie Cold Brew combines notes of caramelized brown sugar, oats and cinnamon spice with the smooth and refreshing Philz Mission Cold Brew coffee and creamy Califia Farms Oat Barista Blend for a rich, springtime refreshment.

"At Philz Coffee, we take pride in serving our guests the highest quality coffee and unique, delicious flavors, and our new Oatmeal Cookie Cold Brew is a great example of that," said Philz Coffee Director of Menu Innovation and Product Development Eleni Kardaras. "We took inspiration from a 'secret menu' item to bring our loyal guests a refreshing twist on a classic beverage combination while giving new customers a tasty reason to visit us."

The new limited-time beverage will be available at all 65+ Philz Coffee locations in California and Chicago.

Every Philz Coffee cup is personalized to the customer's taste with customizable sweeteners and add-ins, using real ingredients and sustainably sourced coffee. Oatmeal Cookie Cold Brew joins other popular Philz Coffee Featured Creations including Mint Mojito, Honey Haze and Iced Coffee Rosé.

Philz Coffee beans are available for purchase online at philzcoffee.com and can ship nationwide. To find the nearest Philz Coffee location, visit https://philzcoffee.com/locations.

About Philz Coffee

Founded in 2003 in San Francisco, Philz Coffee specializes in customized blends, made from sustainably sourced green coffee beans from around the world and skillfully roasted at its Oakland roasting facility. Today, Philz Coffee is the third-largest whole bean coffee brand in California and has 69 stores across California and Chicago. Philz Coffee has remained committed to its mission to Better Days for everyone, every day through community and high-quality coffee handcrafted one cup at a time. Philz Coffee can be purchased at Philz locations, in select grocery stores and online and is also available in Philz K-Cup® pods.

To learn more about Philz Coffee and find the nearest location, visit philzcoffee.com .

