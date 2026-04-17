PHNIX Unveils airMono: The Revolutionary A+++ R290 Indoor Monoblock Heat Pump for Urban Retrofit

GUANGZHOU, China, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PHNIX, a global heat pump manufacturer, officially launches airMono, an innovative R290 Indoor Monoblock Heat Pump. Specifically engineered for the European urban landscape, airMono offers a high-performance 3-in-1 (Heating, Cooling, and Domestic Hot Water) solution that eliminates the traditional outdoor unit, solving the "limited space" crisis for millions of residential retrofits.

Breaking the Space Barrier in Urban Retrofits and Modern Apartments

Speed Speed Indoor monoblock heat pump R290 airMono

As the EU's "Renovation Wave", with a goal to upgrade 35 million building units by 2030, and national policies like the UK's Boiler Upgrade Scheme (BUS) and Germany's GEG (Building Energy Act) accelerate the phase-out of fossil fuel boilers, heat pumps have become the definitive path forward. However, many historic homes, townhouses and mid-row houses face a common obstacle: the lack of space for bulky outdoor heat pump units.

By utilizing an indoor-mounted design with air ducting, the airMono preserves building facades while fitting comfortably inside kitchens, utility rooms, or garages. PHNIX airMono can connect directly to a user's existing water tank, serving as the perfect indoor replacement for traditional gas or oil boilers. It perfectly combines functionality with aesthetics, allowing for a seamless, low-cost transition to green energy.

Key highlights of the airMono R290 indoor monoblock heat pump:

A+++ Energy Rating & Maximum Subsidies: Delivering top-tier ErP A+++ energy efficiency, airMono ensures users are eligible for the highest government incentives. In the UK, this performance level supports homeowners in securing the BUS grant. In Germany, airMono qualifies for substantial BEG funding, where its use of natural refrigerant can trigger an additional 5% Efficiency Bonus, potentially covering over 50% of the total investment.

R290 Nature Refrigerant: Fully compliant with the latest F-Gas Regulations (GWP=3), this future-proof design ensures long-term compliance ahead of the 2032 total ban on fluorinated gases for small heat pumps, safeguarding your investment long-term.

Simplified Indoor Installation: By utilizing air ducts for 100% indoor installation, the system eliminates the need for an outdoor unit. This makes it much easier to install in urban living conditions, significantly slashing labor costs and installation time.

Easy-Access Maintenance: A unique three-side quick-access design allows technicians to service core piping and electrical components without moving the unit.

AI Smart Connectivity: Integrated with PHNIX AI-driven service ecosystem, including the NIKIGPT AI assistant and IoT platform. This enables remote service and management.

For more information on airMono and our full range of R290 solutions, please visit [www.phnix-e.com].

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1Y5V1LgnsTs

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