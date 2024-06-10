Phoenix Children's Chief Physician Executive Dr. Jared Muenzer Named One of Modern Healthcare's 50 Most Influential Clinical Executives

PHOENIX, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Phoenix Children's, one of the nation's fastest-growing pediatric health systems, announced today that Jared Muenzer, MD, MBA, Chief Physician Executive of the system and Chief Operating Officer for Phoenix Children's Medical Group, was named one of Modern Healthcare's 50 Most Influential Clinical Executives for 2024. This prestigious program honors licensed clinicians in executive roles who are paving the way to better health through their executive responsibility, leadership qualities, innovation, community service and achievements inside and outside of their respective organizations.

Jared T. Muenzer, MD, MBA, chief physician executive at Phoenix Children's and chief operating officer, Phoenix Children's Medical Group

At Phoenix Children's, Dr. Muenzer leads clinical care, behavioral health, Phoenix Children's Care Network, clinical research, medical education and Phoenix Children's Pediatrics, the system's network of pediatric practices. In his role as COO of Phoenix Children's Medical Group, Dr. Muenzer, a practicing pediatric emergency medicine physician, is accountable for the operations of more than 800 employed physicians and advanced practice providers.

"Dr. Muenzer is a visionary leader who consistently works to advance our operations while also working in the trenches of groundbreaking pediatric health services to improve and save lives," said Phoenix Children's President and CEO Robert L. Meyer. "His dedication to our organization has been pivotal in building an integrated and aligned medical group for all areas of operations at Phoenix Children's and ensuring each patient family receives consistently high-quality, safe care at all sites of service."

Recently, Dr. Muenzer worked closely with PCMG operational and clinical leaders, as well as the health system's innovations teams, to build a comprehensive dashboard that tracks Social Determinants of Health screening results. This shows trends at a macro level and provides important insights into community and patient needs. He was also influential in the integration of Amazon Alexa devices into 750 clinics and emergency rooms, providing patients and families access to telehealth, virtual interpreters, behavioral health therapists and social workers.

"This recognition by Modern Healthcare is a direct reflection of all our clinicians who are unified to achieve medical 'firsts' and heal children facing the most challenging medical conditions," said Dr. Muenzer. "Phoenix Children's is a leading health system experiencing tremendous growth that allows us to further improve access to quality patient care. I appreciate the opportunity to help lead an organization that prioritizes innovation, research and scientific discovery."

Selected by their peers and the senior editors of Modern Healthcare, the Most Influential Clinical Executive honorees' deep understanding of the day-to-day requirements of medical professionals helps position their organizations — and the industry — for success.

"Our 2024 honorees work in all corners of the industry and at organizations and companies of all sizes," said Mary Ellen Podmolik, editor-in-chief at Modern Healthcare. "Yet one thing they share is a commitment to improving their organizations inside and out. They are leading workforce strategies, expanding access to care and improving the bottom line. At the same time, our 50 Most Influential Clinical Executives also are finding time to be part of their communities, a critical part of understanding the patient's needs and redefining healthcare."

In the past, Phoenix Children's was also named a Modern Healthcare Top Innovator and President and CEO Robert L. Meyer was named one of the publication's Top 100 Most Influential People in Healthcare. The health system was also recognized as one of the healthiest 100 workplaces in America by Healthiest Employers® and was ranked among the nation's "Best Children's Hospitals" by U.S. News & World Report for the 13th consecutive year.

About Phoenix Children's

Phoenix Children's is one of the nation's largest pediatric health systems. It comprises Phoenix Children's Hospital – Thomas Campus, Phoenix Children's Hospital – East Valley Campus, Phoenix Children's – Avondale Campus, Phoenix Children's – Arrowhead Campus, four pediatric specialty and urgent care centers, 12 community pediatric practices, 20 outpatient clinics, two ambulatory surgery centers and seven community-service outpatient clinics throughout the state of Arizona. The system provides world-class inpatient, outpatient, trauma, emergency and urgent care and has been serving children and families for 40 years. Phoenix Children's Care Network includes more than 1,405 pediatric primary care providers and specialists who deliver care across more than 75 subspecialties. Alongside our colleagues, collaborators and communities, we're elevating pediatric care, education and innovation, so we can all grow healthier together. For more information, visit phoenixchildrens.org.

SOURCE Phoenix Children's