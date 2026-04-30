Phoenix launches ambitious Quantum Strategy, taps ASU's Panchanathan to lead the effort

TEMPE, Ariz., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The City of Phoenix recently announced a bold new initiative to establish the region as a national leader in quantum technology, positioning the city at the forefront of next-generation economic growth and innovation. Unveiled by Mayor Kate Gallego during her State of the City address, the Phoenix Quantum Strategy will unite government, industry and academia to accelerate development in quantum computing, communication and sensing.

Arizona State University's Sethuraman Panchanathan will lead Phoenix's new quantum strategy.

Leading the new strategy is Sethuraman "Panch" Panchanathan, the former director of the U.S. National Science Foundation (NSF) and currently University Professor of Technology and Innovation at Arizona State University.

"Phoenix's targeted investments have led to enormous growth in the biosciences and advanced semiconductor manufacturing — and I want to make sure that our city, our region and our state lead the economy of the future," said Mayor Gallego. "Quantum technology is a promising platform for new economic growth, and with the right strategy, we can attract investment, create jobs and diversify our economy with industries built for the future."

A Strategic Bet on the Future of Technology

Quantum technology harnesses the unique properties of subatomic particles to enable powerful new capabilities in computing, data security, materials science and health care. While still an emerging field, quantum computing has the potential to solve complex problems far beyond the reach of today's most advanced supercomputers.

The Phoenix Quantum Strategy builds on the region's recent economic momentum, including its recognition as one of the fastest-growing metropolitan economies in the U.S. The initiative aims to align existing strengths in semiconductor manufacturing, supply chain infrastructure and biosciences with cutting-edge quantum research and commercialization.

"Panch's leadership at ASU and NSF helped shape America's innovation agenda, and now he's ready to lead the efforts for Phoenix," Gallego said. "He is uniquely positioned to bring together the partnerships and vision needed to make this initiative successful."

During his time at NSF, Panchanathan advanced national priorities in artificial intelligence, quantum technologies, advanced manufacturing and next-generation wireless systems. He also played a key role in launching the National Artificial Intelligence Research Resource pilot, expanding access to critical infrastructure for researchers and educators nationwide.

Prior to his time at NSF, Panchanathan spent more than two decades at ASU, where he founded major academic programs and research centers, including the Center for Cognitive Ubiquitous Computing and the School of Computing and Augmented Intelligence. He also served as executive vice president of ASU's Knowledge Enterprise and the chief research and innovation officer.

Building a Collaborative Quantum Ecosystem

The Phoenix Quantum Strategy is designed as a cross-sector effort, bringing together universities, private industry, startups and public agencies to accelerate innovation and workforce development.

"ASU is more than ready to help bring Mayor Gallego's vision to life," Panchanathan said. "Her foresight to establish Phoenix as a hub for quantum technologies is both timely and important. This strategy will leverage Arizona's strengths in semiconductors, supply chains and biosciences, while unlocking new opportunities for talent, entrepreneurship and industry creation."

The initiative will focus on:

Advancing research and development in quantum technologies

Building a skilled workforce to support emerging industries

Attracting private investment and federal funding

Supporting startup formation and technology commercialization

Strengthening partnerships across academia, government and industry

Positioning Phoenix as a Global Innovation Hub

City leaders emphasize that the initiative is not just about participating in the future of quantum technology — but shaping it.

"This is a powerful signal that Phoenix is not just participating in the future of quantum technology; we have the potential to become the place where it takes root," Gallego said. With strong institutional leadership, a rapidly growing economy and a collaborative innovation ecosystem, Phoenix is poised to emerge as a major center for quantum advancement in the United States.

SOURCE Arizona State University - Media Relations