Phonexa Ad Series Wins NYX Marcom Award

GLENDALE, Calif., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Phonexa's digital series " The Unofficial History of Innovation " has taken its streak of creative recognition to the next level as a Grand Winner of the 2021 NYX Marcom Awards for the "Advertising and Online Ad Campaign" category and sub-category.

The three ads consist of " The Startup, " " The Telephone, " and " The Internet ," with each episode poking fun at the seminal moments in technology and people's reactions to tech advancements.

NYX Awards

The win comes one week after the series claimed a Silver Davey Award for the "Campaign & Series: Comedy" category.

Most recently, the collection of videos claimed a trio of W3 Awards for Branded Entertainment. Over the summer, the series claimed two platinum MUSE Creative Awards for Best Video in the Comedy and B2B categories, a Viddy Platinum Award for Best Ad Campaign, and a dotCOMM award for Best Video Series.

Before that, the series had also received three AVA Digital Awards , three MarCom Awards , and a Telly Award .

"This is the 16th award our ad series has received. That says a lot about how the marketing world views the innovation and creativity that's found at the core of these videos," said Armen Karaoghlanian, Chief Marketing Officer of Phonexa. "We know that this is just the beginning of the great lengths our creativity will take us."

The NYX Awards is an international competition that celebrates inventive efforts in marketing and communication. It is administered and judged by the International Awards Associate (IAA). The IAA also oversees similar competitions like MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NYX Video Awards, TITAN Business Awards, and more.

About Phonexa: Phonexa is an all-in-one suite for marketing automation that empowers companies to optimize inbound web and call campaigns, and outbound call, email, and SMS campaigns, all while having the ability to enhance consumer journey every step of the way. Complete with 7 turnkey solutions, Phonexa's customizable tools for calls, leads, clicks, email, and SMS marketing maximize workflow efficiency for direct advertisers and lead generators alike. Phonexa has the scalability, tools, and partnerships to serve clients in all industries, especially those with high consumer demand products and services. For more information, please visit www.Phonexa.com.

