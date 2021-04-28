Phonexa Appoints Armen Karaoghlanian as CMO

GLENDALE, Calif., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Turnkey solution software company Phonexa has strengthened its senior leadership team by promoting Armen Karaoghlanian to the role of Chief Marketing Officer.

Karaoghlanian is one of the first hires of Phonexa, a tracking and distribution platform for calls, leads, and clicks. Throughout the last five years, Karaoghlanian has provided direction, strategy, guidance, and leadership to Phonexa's marketing department and toward the broader goals of the company.

Armen Karaoghlanian

In a corresponding move upon his promotion, Karaoghlanian became a member of the CMO Council, the influential peer-powered network for senior corporate marketing officials and brand decision makers.

"Armen has been an instrumental and foundational figure in Phonexa's growth," said David Gasparyan, President and CEO of Phonexa. "It's been a fantastic journey to see him grow and flourish and become Phonexa's creative tour-de-force. His marketing vision has allowed for us to stand out in a competitive industry, and I can't wait to see the disruptive ideas he charters moving forward. Armen's promotion is part of Phonexa's long-term strategy to develop, cultivate and reward its finest talent across all leadership teams in order to take our company to the next level."

Throughout his career, Karaoghlanian has created campaigns and fostered savvy marketing strategies for the company, highlighted by a series of unconventional commercials in The Startup , The Telephone , The Internet . The vignettes ultimately led Phonexa and Karaoghlanian to win a Telly Award, which recognizes the best work created within television and across video, for all screens, as well as several MarCom and AVA Digital Awards.

"I'm thankful for this new opportunity and I'm proud to work with a team that develops technology that continues to innovate as our clients' needs continue to evolve," said Karaoghlanian. "Phonexa has uniquely positioned itself as the only platform that brings together various solutions with effortless simplicity. I'm excited to lead the marketing transformation for Phonexa, while ramping up our marketing initiatives."

Karaoghlanian has been with Phonexa ever since the SaaS company's inception in 2016. Karaoghlanian will be situated in the company's sprawling space in the splendor of Silicon Hills in Glendale, California on the famous Brand Boulevard. The company also has headquarters in the United Kingdom and Ukraine.

Prior to his new title of CMO, Karaoghlanian was Vice President of Marketing. Previous to that, he was Creative Director for Phonexa.

Karaoghlanian's background is as diverse as his skills, passions and experiences. He's a graduate from the University of Southern California, earning a degree in Cinematic Arts Critical Studies. He's also the founder of the non-profit organization Armenian Film Society, and Interiors, an online publication about film and architecture.

For more information about Karaoghlanian, connect with him on LinkedIn .

About Phonexa: Situated in the splendor of Silicon Hills in Glendale, California, Phonexa is a lead tracking and distribution platform that empowers marketers to optimize inbound web and call campaigns. Phonexa's customizable tools for calls, leads, and clicks maximize workflow efficiency for direct advertisers and lead generators. Phonexa has the scalability, tools and partnerships to serve clients in all industries, especially those with high consumer demand products and services. For more information, please visit www.Phonexa.com .

