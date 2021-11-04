Phonexa Appoints Sam Wardman as Chief Operating Officer in United Kingdom

GLENDALE, Calif., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marketing automation platform Phonexa has promoted Sam Wardman to the role of Chief Operating Officer in the United Kingdom.

Wardman will be responsible for growing the all-in-one marketing suite's presence and reach in the country and overseas.

Sam Wardman

Wardman's previous role was Vice President of Compliance and Human Resources for Phonexa in the UK. Wardman is one of the first hires for Phonexa's UK division.

"Samantha is an outstanding leader and her promotion is very much deserved," said Phonexa UK CEO David Pickard. "I look forward to seeing her continuous growth as she fuels the next stage of growth for Phonexa's global business."

"I am thrilled and excited to be a part of Phonexa's next chapter and looking forward to driving efficiencies in the business operations area," said Wardman. "Phonexa is already a major player in calls, leads, clicks, email, SMS, accounting, and more, and I Iook to further grow the brand's business internationally."

Wardman's professional background includes roles in hotel management, as well as a call monitoring analyst for a UK personal insurance company and compliance manager for a UK credit broker.

When not at work, Wardman enjoys early morning gym sessions, walking with her golden retriever Lola, and drawing up the game plan for her next tattoo.

For more information about Wardman, connect with her on LinkedIn .

