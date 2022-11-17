Phonexa CEO Lilit Davtyan Named ‘Top 100 Accountant’ by Los Angeles Business Journal

GLENDALE, Calif., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lilit Davtyan, the Chief Executive Officer for performance marketing automation company Phonexa, has been named one of the Top 100 Accountants in Los Angeles by the Los Angeles Business Journal.

Davtyan received the recognition at an event hosted by the LABJ in partnership with the CalCPA LA Chapter. The event was held Nov. 9 at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown and celebrated the accomplishments of leading CPAs and accounting firms within Southern California's business community.

"CPAs are often underappreciated for the impact they make, but events like this help raise awareness by celebrating accountants across various industries," said Davtyan. "It's an honor to receive this prestigious recognition alongside a diverse pool of accounting professionals, and for that, I thank the Los Angeles Business Journal."

This honor continues a remarkable 2022 for Davtyan. Earlier this year, the versatile executive was named a nominee for the LABJ's Women's Leadership Awards and a finalist for the San Fernando Valley Journal's 2022 Women's Leadership Awards .

Formerly Phonexa's CFO, Davtyan is a unique CPA, as evidenced by the career path that led her to become the CEO of Phonexa in 2021. Nearly all of the Top 100 Accountant honorees are managing partners of public accounting firms who do taxes, audits, and consulting, or other CPAs who stayed within the world of traditional accounting.

Davtyan has gone beyond the accounting world and has showcased that CPAs do not have to stay in that lane. Her career has been marked by a growing and diverse portfolio of impressive accolades and acknowledgments from reputable publications and awards organizations.

Over the last two years, Davtyan has been named "CFO of the Year" by the LABJ in 2020 , nominated again for the honors by the LABJ in 2021, and also nominated by the Los Angeles Times for a CFO Leadership Award . She also received the title of a Gold Winner for the "Woman Leadership of the Year" category by TITAN Business Awards and was named " Executive of the Year " for LABJ's Women's Leadership Series & Awards in 2021.

Davtyan currently oversees Phonexa's big-picture growth strategies as she works to unite Phonexa with enterprise companies through meaningful partnerships . In addition to her duties as CEO, Davtyan's successful track record has spilled over into her contributions and current membership in the Forbes Business Council and CHIEF , a private network designed to promote female leaders.

Prior to earning her CPA license, Davtyan received her B.B.A. from Woodbury University and her Master of Business Taxation from the Marshall School of Business at the University of Southern California.

For more information about Davtyan, connect with her on LinkedIn .

About Phonexa: Phonexa is a performance marketing automation software and all-in-one marketing automation solution for calls, leads, clicks, email, SMS, accounting, and more. The company powers direct advertisers and lead generators alike across all businesses and industries by optimizing inbound web and call campaigns, and outbound call, email, and SMS campaigns — all while having the ability to enhance the consumer journey along every step of the way. Complete with a suite of turnkey marketing products and solutions, Phonexa's customizable tools are uniquely designed to maximize workflow efficiency and revenue. Phonexa has the scalability, tools, and partnerships to serve clients across industries, especially those with high consumer demand products and services.

