GLENDALE, Calif., July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Software company Phonexa has been identified as one of the country's Great Place to Work®, joining other esteemed and certified companies like Adobe, Salesforce, and Deloitte.

This marks the second consecutive year that Phonexa has been honored with such a designation by the global authority on workplace culture.

Phonexa Certified as ‘Great Place To Work’ in Back-To-Back Years Phonexa Certified as ‘Great Place To Work’ in Back-To-Back Years

Phonexa employees identified exceptional benefits, great career opportunities, and an atmosphere of teamwork as the top reasons that make Phonexa a Great Place to Work.

Great Place to Work identifies companies across the United States where employees trust the people they work for, have pride in what they do, and experience camaraderie with their colleagues. Great Place to Work's Trust Model for certification is backed by 30 years of research and is utilized by thousands of companies across 90 countries.

"Phonexa has some of the finest employees I've ever had the pleasure of working with, and it's a testament to them for creating a Great Place to Work, and for the company to be recognized with this certification in back-to-back years," said Shana Alemzadeh, director of human resources for Phonexa.

"Phonexa is fortunate to have individuals who embrace our brand DNA. We're beyond thrilled that we've cultivated a culture that attracts and maintains top talent throughout the tech industry. The future of Phonexa is looking bright, just like its workforce."

Phonexa has headquarters and sprawling spaces in Glendale, Calif. as well as overseas in the United Kingdom and Ukraine.

Phonexa has made serious strides toward creating a more diverse and inclusive workplace since its original certification. As part of a long-term strategy to develop, cultivate and reward its finest talent across all leadership teams in order to fuel company growth, Phonexa promoted two of its leaders to CMO and CRO over the last year.

The company also showcased an extension of its strong work culture and commitment to community through its Phonexa Cares cause by honoring local heroes once California reopened amidst the pandemic. Phonexa also donated humanitarian aid to Armenians who were impacted by the 2020 war in Artsakh.

More recently, the Phonexa team flexed its fierce talent and muscles by launching an all-in-one suite for calls, leads, clicks, email and SMS marketing products.

For more information, please visit Phonexa's Great Place to Work Company Overview .

To find your next career fit with Phonexa, check out its Careers page .

About Phonexa: Phonexa is an all-in-one suite for marketing automation that empowers companies to optimize inbound web and call campaigns, and outbound call, email and SMS campaigns, all while having the ability to enhance consumer journey every step of the way. Complete with 7 turnkey solutions, Phonexa's customizable tools for calls, leads, clicks, email, and SMS marketing maximize workflow efficiency for direct advertisers and lead generators alike. Phonexa has the scalability, tools, and partnerships to serve clients in all industries, especially those with high consumer demand products and services. For more information, please visit www.Phonexa.com.

Contact:

Manouk Akopyan

818-800-0000

[email protected]

SOURCE Phonexa